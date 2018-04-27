Local roundup: Falcons baseball team clinches top seed in tourney

Baseball
Saint Stephen's 6, Bayshore 4: The Falcons concluded their regular season with a victory over the visiting Bruins that clinched the No. 1 seed headed into the conference tournament next week.
Nick Schroeder started on the mound for Saint Stephen (17-4) and earned the win, scattering four hits over five innings.
The Falcons' lone senior, Jack Sauerbeck, was 2 for 3 and scored a run on senior day.
Leading the offense were Devin Guzman (triple, run, RBI), Mike Madigan (2 RBIs), Nick Schroeder (1 for 2) and Ben Schnur (1 for 3, RBI, run).
Lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney 8, Canterbury 4: MJ McMahon scored two goals and added two assists as the Cougars (19-1) prevailed.
Christian Laureano added two goals and an assist, and Charlie Budreau had two goals. The Cougars host Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
