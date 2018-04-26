Local roundup: Braden River pitcher throws no-hitter in softball victory

SOFTBALL
Braden River 10 Lennard 0 (5 innings): Zoe Rogers pitched a no-hitter as the Pirates rolled to victory.
Leading hitters included Kali Reis (3-for-3, two triples, three runs, RBI) Jade Moy (2-for-2, triple, two runs, RBI) and Bailey Jenkins (2-for-2, double, run, two RBIs). Rogers had seven strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Saint Stephen's 4, St. Petersburg Keswick 2: The Falcons broke open a tie game with three runs in the sixth inning and improved to 16-4 this season.
Max Runde got the win in relief, getting the last seven outs. Leading hitters included Mike Madigan (1-for-2, run), Devin Guzman (1-for-3), Peter Balos (1-for-3, run, RBI), Nick Schroeder (1-for-2, walk) and Ross Springstead (1-for-3, RBI).
Saint Stephen's hosts Bayshore at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the regular season finale.
Southeast 8, Gulf Coast HEAT 2: Kyle Wright and Donald White each had two hits for the Seminoles (10-14).
Pitcher Kobby Garcia allowed one earned run in six innings to earn the victory, and Southeast turned four double plays.
The Seminoles finished the regular season with their best record since 2011. Up next, they will face Bayshore to open the district tournament Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saint Stephen's 22, Fort Myers Cypress Lake 8: Seven players scored goals as the Falcons improved to 12-4.
Top performers included Baylee Barker (six goals, two assists), Katie Pierce (five goals, two assists), Zoey Block (three goals, two assists), Kendall Miller (three goals, two assists), Mia Lindsey (two goals), Merry Moore (goal, two assists), Janie Chatham (goal) and Maddie Popp (goal).
The Falcons next play Monday at Naples.
Comments