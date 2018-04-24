Local roundup: Big days for Braden River and Saint Stephen's on diamond and elsewhere

BASEBALL
Saint Stephen's 3, Sarasota Christian 0: Devin Guzman pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the host Falcons to their 15th win.
Guzman needed only 65 pitches to get through seven innings, walking one and striking out four. Peter Balos had two hits and Russ Springstead had two RBIs for the Falcons (15-4).
Saint Stephen's will host St. Petersburg Keswick Christian on Thursday.
St. Petersburg Keswick 2, Bradenton Christian 1 (9 innings): The visiting Panthers fell to 11-14 when Keswick's Zack Petchionka hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth.
Brycen Rogers was 2-for-3 with a run scored for BCS, and pitcher Eli Thurmond went allowed one earned run and struck out eight in eight innings.
Up next for the Panthers is next week's district tournament.
Braden River 2, Palmetto 1: Jack Milner scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when Carson Wehmeyer reached on an error to cap senior night for the Pirates (14-10).
Colin Apgar doubled, Collin Goda had a double and an RBI, and Henry Nelson allowed one earned run in 4 2/3 innings for Braden River. Andre Fonseca got the last seven outs to pick up the win.
Braden River travels to Bayshore for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Saint Stephen's 5, Community School of Naples 0: The Falcons advanced to Thursday's region final with a convincing victory over CSN.
Tuesday's singles results included: No. 1 — Max Damm (SSES) def. Sebastian Dounchis (CSN) 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Kevin Jiang (SSES) def. Wes Blakey (CSN) 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — George Krouzek (SSES) def. Matt Ferrante (CSN) 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Graham Hadesman (SSES) def. Nick Dounchis (CSN) 6-4, 6-3; No. 5 — Noah Van Dyke (SSES) def. Yell Newhall (CSN) 6-3, 6-2
The doubles matches were canceled. Saint Stephen's will play Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday for the region championship.
SOFTBALL
Braden River 10, Brandon 0 (5 innings): Kaitlin Yawn and Jada Emery each had three hits to lead the Pirates to a victory in the Class 7A-District 9 tournament semifinals.
Leading hitters included Yawn (3-for-4, RBI, two runs), Emery (3-for-3, two RBIs and Bailey Jenkins (2-for-2, two RBIs, two runs). Maddie Lindsley was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and striking out eight.
The Pirates will face Lennard in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
