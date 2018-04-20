Local roundup for April 20: Saint Stephen's girls lacrosse team wins district title

Girls Lacrosse
Saint Stephen's 19, Out-of-Door Academy 9: The host Falcons (12-4) defeated the Thunder in the District 17 championship game Friday.
Katie Pierce (5 goals, 4 assists) and Baylee Barker (5 goals, 3 assists) led the offensive attack. Other offensive leaders were Kendall Miller (2 goals, 4 assists), Zoey Block (4 goals), Merry Moore (2 goals) and Mia Lindsey (goal). The Falcons face Cypress Creek on Thursday.
Baseball
Northside Christian School 6, Saint Stephen's 3: The host Falcons were victims of six errors in Friday's loss, but they have clinched the top seed in the conference tournament.
The Falcons (14-3, 10-1) host St. Petersburg Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday in a conference game.
Flag football
The Palmetto girls team finished the season with 10-2 record Friday when Serenity Vega threw a touchdown to Tyler Bryant and an extra point conversion to Brelyn Stancil in a double-overtime win at Lakewood Ranch.
