Local roundup for April 19: Bayshore, BCS victorious on baseball diamond

BASEBALL
Bayshore 11, Sarasota Booker 1 (6 innings): Jared Richardson was 4-for-4 with three runs scored, pitcher Parker Williams had 11 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, and the Bruins (9-11) kicked off a doubleheader with a win over the Tornadoes.
Other leading hitters included David McCarty (2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, four RBIs) and Yiesel Ur (2-for-3, two runs, RBI).
Bayshore clinched the second seed in the district tournament.
Bayshore 10, Admiral Farragut 0 (5 innings): Jason Richardson celebrated senior night by pitching a no-hitter and homering in the game, helping the Bruins (10-11) complete a doubleheader sweep Thursday.
Richardson had 13 strikeouts, and Orion Roby was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Up next, Bayshore travels to Manatee for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday.
Bradenton Christian 3, Imagine North Port 1: Eli Thurmond homered and winning pitcher Luke Williams allowed one run in six innings to lead the host Panthers (10-12).
Other top performers included Carter Dierdorf (2-for-2, save) and Bryce Limon (2-for-2).
BCS travels to Out-of-Door Academy on Friday for a district game at 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 17, Sarasota Riverview 7: Eric Martin and Caleb Ward each had four goals as the Cougars won the district championship.
MJ McMahon had two goals and two assists for Cardinal Mooney, which advances to regional play beginning April 27.
