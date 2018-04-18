Local roundup for April 18: Saint Stephen's wins on baseball, lacrosse fields

BASEBALL
Saint Stephen's 8, Southeast 0: Falcons pitcher Devin Guzman allowed just two hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings to defeat the Seminoles.
Leading hitters for Saint Stephen's (14-2) included Ben Tobio (double, two RBIs), Devin Guzman (1-for-3, RBI), Wyatt Sevin (2-for-3, double, two runs), Max Runde (1-for-3, run) and Ben Schnur (1-for-3, run, RBI).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saint Stephen's 24, Cardinal Mooney 12: The Falcons defeated the Cougars to improve to 11-4 and advance to the district championship Friday.
Leading scorers included Katie Pierce (nine goals, assist), Kendall Miller (six goals, five assists), Baylee Barker (three goals, two assists), Mia Lindsey (three goals), Zoey Block (two goals, assist) and Merry Moore (goal).
Comments