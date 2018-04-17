Local roundup for April 17: Bayshore and Saint Stephen's girls, ODA boys win district tennis titles

GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2A-District 11: Bayshore High's girls tennis team won the district championship at Lemon Bay High School and will host regional play against the runner-up team from Class 2A-District 12 at 3 p.m. April 24.
The Bruins had three singles champions and two runners-up in doubles. Senior and team captain Theo Schultz (10-2 this season) won her third straight district championship at No. 2 singles and teamed up with Nicole Llorente for the runner-up spot in No. 1 doubles.
Senior Kenia Cuqui-Bello (10-5) won the title at No. 3 singles and partnered with freshman Yaneidy Cervantes for the runner-up medallions at No. 2 doubles. Cuqui-Bello and Cervantes are 9-5 on the season.
Freshman Yaneidy Cervantes (10-5) won the title at No. 4 singles. Samantha Finnegan (8-4), also a freshman, was the district runner-up at No. 5 singles.
Class 1A-District 9: Saint Stephen's outlasted Out-of-Door Academy to win the district championship.
Tuesday's results included:
No. 1 Singles — Paradise Traub (SSES) lost to St. Petersburg Canterbury's Daniela Bellini 6-3, 6-4 in the finals.
No. 2 Singles — Laura Perazzolo (SSES) lost to Out-of-Door Academy’s Ava Krug 6-1, 6-0 in the finals.
No. 3 Singles — Cassy Huang (SSES) def. SPC’s Shannon Harrington 6-2, 6-0 in the finals.
No. 4 Singles — Stella Rundova (SSES) defeated Cardinal Mooney’s Nicole Vogt in the finals.
No. 5 Singles — Maria Petrova (SSES) def. CM’s Sydney Hays in the finals.
No. 1 Doubles — Perazzolo-Traub (SSES) def. Bradenton Christian's Julianna Eberle-Mia Hernandez 6-0, 4-6, 10-8 in the semifinals and lost to ODA's Sydney Sforzo-Ava Krug 6-3, 6-3 in the final.
No. 2 Doubles — SSES team (names not available) def. SPC’s Shannon Harrington-Elizabeth Keller 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 1A-District 9: Out-of-Door Academy edged Saint Stephen's by one point to win the district championship in St. Petersburg.
Tuesday's results included:
No. 2 Singles — Connor Krug (ODA) def Kevin Jiang (SSES) 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 Singles — Jake Krug (ODA) def Graham Hadesman (SSES) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 Singles — Quinn Isaac (ODA) def Noah Van Dyke (SSES) 7-6, 6-3
No. 5 Singles — Max Petrov (SSES) def Andrew Chiritescu (ODA) 2-6, 6-0, 10-2
No. 1 Doubles — Max Damm-Kevin Jiang (SSES) def Connor Krug-Jake Krug (ODA) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6
No. 2 Doubles — Graham Hadesman-Max Petrov (SSES) def Quinn Isaac & Andrew Chiritescu (ODA) 6-7, 7-5, 11-9
Class 4A-District 8: Manatee High's season ended Tuesday at the Class 4A-District 8 Tournament at Bath & Racquet Club in Sarasota.
Junior Erik Polin fell to top-seeded Adrian Pawlowski of Sarasota Riverview 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles championship. After a straight-set victory over Sarasota High in the No. 2 doubles semifinals, Polin and Lane Bowers dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision in the finals to top-seeds Pawlowski and Nicholas Schwab.
The Canes finished the season with an 11-4 record despite competing with just four players all season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 18, Saint Stephen's 2: The host Cougars (17-1) advanced to the Class 1A-District 17 championship, where they will face Sarasota Riverview at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Top scorers included Eric Martin (four goals), Michael Bavaro (goal, four assists) and Ryan Katchen (three goals, assist).
BASEBALL
Braden River 6, Sarasota 4: James Boldin had three hits, including a double and an RBI, to help the visiting Pirates defeat the Sailors.
Other leading hitters for the Pirates included Ryan Waldschmidt (2-for-3, RBI) and Richie Morales (two RBIs). Henry Nelson was the winning pitcher, allowed three earned runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Josh Weber got the last four outs for the save.
Braden River (13-9) returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Manatee.
Saint Stephen's 14, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 3 (6 innings): Calvin Sauerbeck and Max Runde each had three RBIs, and the host Falcons had 14 hits and stole eight bases, improving to 13-2 overall and 10-0 in district play.
Other leading hitters included Ben Tobio (2-for-3, double, three runs), Mike Madigan (2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs), Peter Balos (2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs) and Wyatt Sevin (2-for-2, two runs, RBI).
SOFTBALL
Bradenton Christian 14, Sarasota Booker 2: Hailey Stovall and Taryn Strayer combined for seven hits for the Panthers (12-8) in a win over the Tornadoes (6-5).
Leading hitters included Stovall (4-for-4, double, two RBIs), Strayer (3-for-4, triple, three RBIs) and Ashlyn Prewitt (2-for-3). Ariel Marciano was the winning pitcher.
BCS is back in action at 4:30 p.m. April 24 against Indian Rocks Christian in the opener of the district tournament at Admiral Farragut in St. Petersburg.
