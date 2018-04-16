Local roundup for April 16: Players from Manatee schools advance at district tennis tourneys

BOYS TENNIS
1A-9: Saint Stephen's and Out-of-Door Academy are tied for first place at the Class 1A-District 9 tournament in St. Petersburg.
Monday's results for Saint Stephen's included:
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Singles — Max Damm (SSES) def Ian Jordan (St. Pete Canterbury) 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Singles — Kevin Jiang (SSES) def Phillip Upton (Admiral Farragut) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Singles — Graham Hadesman (SSES) def Luke Dozeman (Bradenton Christian) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 Singles — Noah Van Dyke (SSES) def Kyle Levine (St. Pete Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-1
No. 5 Singles — Max Petrov (SSES) def Andrew Szemer (St. Pete Catholic) 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles — Max Damm-Kevin Jiang (SSES) def Joe Kelley-Nathan Di Martino (Sarasota Christian) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles — Graham Hadesman-Max Petrov (SSES) def Luke Dozeman-Nico Girdo (BCS) 6-0, 6-0
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Singles — Jack Ledford (Shorecrest) def Max Damm (SSES) 7-6 (5), 6-3
No. 2 Singles — Kevin Jiang (SSES) def Mathew Danielson ( Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Singles — Graham Hadesman (SSES) def Stefan Bilanovic (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-1
No. 4 Singles — Noah Van Dyke (SSES) def Shang Wang ( Admiral Farragut) 6-1, 6-0
No. 5 Singles — Max Petrov (SSES) def Brent Baacke (Cardinal Mooney) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 Doubles — Hadesma-Petrov (SSES) def Jacob Hebda-Graham Linehan (Cardinal Mooney) 6-0, 6-2
4A-8: Manatee High junior Erik Polin advanced to the Class 4A-District 8 tournament final at Bath & Racquet Club in Sarasota.
Competing at No. 3 singles, Polin earned straight-set victories over opponents from North Port (6-0, 6-0) and Lakewood Ranch (6-3, 6-0). Polin will meet the top seed from Sarasota Riverview in Tuesday's final.
Manatee's James Heagerty and Ethan Jauschneg (No. 1 Doubles), along with Polin and Lane Bowers (No. 2 doubles) all earned victories to advance to Tuesday's second round, which begins at 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
1A-9: Saint Stephen's had all five singles players advance to the finals at the Class 1A-District 9 tournament in St. Petersburg.
Monday's results included:
No. 1 Singles — Paradise Traub def Cardinal Mooney’s Zoe Leereveld 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and ODA’s Sydney Sforzo 0-6, 6-2 (10-5) in the semifinals
No. 2 Singles — Laura Perazzolo def SPC’s Madeline DeMarest 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and BCS’ Mia Hernandez 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals
No. 3 Singles — Cassy Huang def SPC’s Shannon Harrington by default in the quarterfinals and CM’s Alexis Melone 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals
No. 4 Singles — Stella Rundova def BCS’ Brooke Wilt 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and SPC’s Elizabeth Keller 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals
No. 5 Singles — Maria Petrova def SPC’s Avery Dodge 6-0, 6-0 in quarterfinals and BCS’ MacKenzie Hamilton 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals
No. 1 Doubles — Paradise Traub and Laura Perazzolo def CM’s Zoe Leereveld and Laura Dowden 6-3, 6-0
SOFTBALL
Bradenton Christian 15, Bayshore 0 (3 innings): Pitcher Sunnie Woske struck out six and allowed one walk and three Panthers had at least three RBIs in the victory.
Leading hitters included Abby Leahy (3-for-3, four RBIs), Taryn Strayer (2-for-2, three RBIs), Victoria Hrynkiw (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Emma Vande Pol (2-for-3, RBI).
BCS returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sarasota Booker.
BASEBALL
Bayshore 16, St. Petersburg Gibbs 0 (5 innings): Bruins pitcher Orion Roby did not allow a hit, striking out 12.
Leading hitters included Ethan Marshall (3-for-3, four runs, RBI) and Tyler Amspaugh (2-for-3, double, five RBIs).
Bayshore (8-10) returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at IMG.
