Local roundup for April 14: Schewe leads Bradenton Christian in baseball victory

AJ Schewe threw a complete game shutout and was perfect at the plate as the Bradenton Christian Panthers defeated Indian Rocks 3-0 on Saturday.
On the mound, Schewe allowed two hits and three walks and struck out six.
As a batter, Schewe went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Other offensive leaders were Carter Dierdorf (2 for 3, RBI) and Eli Thurmond and Brycen Rogers, who each had a hit.
The Panthers (9-11) visit Indian Rocks at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Track and field
The Braden River girls team placed third overall in the Class 3A-District 10 meet Saturday.
Rose-Ferla Philogene was a regional qualifier in long jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Other regional qualifiers were: Breonna Graham (100m and 200m). Emani Smalls (shot put, discus); district champion Alyssa Gagnon (800m); Christian Lozano (shot put); and William Stager (800m).
