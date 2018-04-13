Local roundup for April 13: Manatee boys tennis team ends regular season with win

Manatee High School's boys tennis team concluded the regular season with a 6-0 victory over host Bayshore on Friday. The Canes finished the regular season 11-4 and begin play at the Class 8A-District 6 tournament on Monday at Bath & Racquet Club in Sarasota.
Results were as follows:
No. 1 Singles: James Heagerty (M) def. Alvarez 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 Singles: Ethan Jauschneg (M) def. Allen 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Singles: Erik Polin (M) def. Nicolas 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 Singles: Lane Bowers (M) def. Ariel 6-0, 6-0
No. 5 Singles: Both teams defaulted No. 1 Doubles: Heagerty-Jauschneg def. Alvarez-Allen 8-0
No. 2 Doubles: Polin-Bowers (M) def. Nicolas-Ariel 8-0
Baseball
The Southeast Seminoles defeated the Gibbs Gladiators 15-1. Fred D’Ariano (4-1) pitched a complete five-inning game for the win, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 10. Leading the offense were Kyle Metters, Donald White and Griffin Schwarz, who all had multiple hits for the Noles (9-10, 4-4). Southeast visits Sarasota Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney defeated visiting Buchholz 16-5 and completed the regular season with a 15-1 record. Leading the offense were MJ McMahon (2 goals, 6 assists), Charlie Budreau (3 goals) and Christian Laureano (3 goals, 1 assist). The Cougars face Saint Stephen's at Out-of-Door Academy in the first round of district play on Tuesday.
Softball
Bradenton Christian defeated Sarasota Christian 7-4 in 11 innings. Hailey Stoval earned the win on the mound with a six-hit complete game. She struck out seven. Stovall also was 4 for 5 with an RBI. Also leading the offense were Taryn Strayer (4 for 6, 2 doubles, RBI); Alissa Kessler (2 doubles, RBI); Ashlyn Prewitt (single, double); Deklyn Falkner (2 singles); and Abby Leahy (single, 2 RBIs). The Panthers host Bayshore at 4 p.m. Monday.
