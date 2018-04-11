Local roundup for April 11: After rainouts Tuesday, teams back in action Wednesday

BASEBALL
IMG Blue 6, Bradenton Christian 2: Brycen Rogers and Carter Dierdorf each had two hits for BCS, which dropped to 7-11.
IMG scored three runs in the fifth inning to break open a tie game. BCS pitcher Eli Thurmond allowed two earned runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out five.
BCS travels to Bayshore for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
Southeast 5, Sarasota Booker 4: The Seminoles rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Tornadoes.
Kyle Wright and Kyle Metters hit back-to-back doubles to give Southeast the lead. Booker had a man on third with one out, but Southeast's Kaden Steffen made a diving catch at second base for the second out, and the Noles got the baserunner trying to steal home.
Southeast pitcher Daniel Dombroski went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs with 11 strikeouts to earn his first victory of the season. Kobby Garcia got the final two outs for the save.
Leading hitters for Southeast (8-9 overall, 3-4 district) included Metters (2-for-4, double, run, RBI) and Donald White (2-for-4, RBI).
Southeast hosts IMG at 6 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tampa Jesuit 6, Out-of-Door Academy 1: ODA is now 7-3 this season after a loss to the Crusaders.
ODA will host Venice on Thursday. Results for Wednesday's match were as follows:
No. 1 singles: Jimmy Emslie (J) def. Josh Samuel (O) 6-3, ret.
No. 2 singles: Sebastian Solano (J) def. Andrew Chirtescu 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 singles: Quinn Isacc (O) def. Thomas Lahart 7-6 (5), 6-2.
No. 4 singles: Nick Haggar (J) def. Collin O'Callahan 6-2, 6-0.
No. 5 singles: Diego Maldando (J) def. Will Diesel 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles Emslie-Solano (J) def. Chirtescu-Cam O'Callahan 8-6.
No. 2 doubles: Lahart-Haggar def. Joe Sparma-Anthony Gaukhman 8-0.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tampa Jesuit 12, Cardinal Mooney 6: Eric Martin and Christian Laureano each scored two goals for the Cougars, who suffered their first loss and dropped to 15-1.
Cardinal Mooney's next game is senior night at 7 p.m. Friday against Gainesville Buchholz.
GIRLS LACROSSE
IMG 20, Saint Stephen's 12: Emily Clark made 16 saves and Baylee Barker scored eight goals for the visiting Falcons (10-4).
Other top players for Saint Stephen's included Kendall Miller (two goals, assist), Katie Pierce (goal, two assists) and Merry Moore (goal).
The Falcons host Naples Gulf Coast at 6 p.m. Friday.
