Local roundup: Bradenton Christian softball team wins in rout

The Bradenton Christian softball team defeated visiting St. Petersburg Shorecrest in an 11-1 rout Friday.
Leading the offense were Taryn Strayer (2 for 4, home run, 2 RBIs); Ariel Marciano (3 for 4, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs); Emma Vande Pol (3 for 3, RBI); Alissa Kessler (2 for 4, 2 doubles, 1 RBI. Ariel Marciano earned the win on the mound, allowing three hits and a walk over seven innings.
BCS (8-8) hosts Indian Rocks Christian on Monday.
Baseball
Out-of-Door Academy 5, Bradenton Christian 4: The Thunder defeated the Panthers (6-10). BCS pitcher AJ Schewe fanned seven over seven innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits.
Aidan Williams (3 for 4, RBI) and Brycen Rogers (2 for 4) led the BCS offense. Carter Dierdorf, Luke Williams, Max Johnson and Schewe all had doubles. BCS visits Admiral Farragut at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney 16, Lake Highland Prep 14: The visiting Cougars remained undefeated at 15-0 and were led by JP Jackson (6 goals, assist), MJ McMahon (2 goals, 3 assists), Christian Laureano (four goals, assist) and Caleb Ward (2 goals, assist). Alex Frank dominated the faceoff.
The Cougars visit Tampa Jesuit at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen's 12, Naples Gulf Coast 6: The Falcons improved their record to 10-3.
Leading the offense were Baylee Barker (5 goas, 2 assists); Kendall Miller (3 goals, 2 assists); Zoey Block (2 goals); Katie Pierce (goal, 2 assists); and Ashleigh Rodhouse (goal). Emily Clark had eight saves in goal. The Falcons visit IMG Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
