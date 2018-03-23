Local roundup: Cardinal Mooney boys lacrosse team stays undefeated

The Cardinal Mooney Cougars remained undefeated as they routed Vero Beach 19-1 Friday in a boys lacrosse match.
Top scorers for the Cougars (12-0) were Christian Laureano (5 goals, 1 assist); MJ McMahon (3 goals, 3 assists); Charlie Budreau (2 goals); and Cameron Day (goal). Also, Alex Frank won 100 percent of his face-offs.
The Cougars face Out-of-Door Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
Steven Colon threw a complete game shutout while striking out seven to lead Inspiration Academy to a 10-0 win over Seffner Christian. Anthony Westbrook, Landen Morrison and Dalton Buckner had multi-hit games to lead the offense.
