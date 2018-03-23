Local roundup: Bayshore, BCS, Braden River, Saint Stephen’s win baseball games

BASEBALL
Bayshore 3, Southeast 0: The Bruins defeated the Seminoles, sending Southeast into spring break with a 6-7 record.
For the Seminoles, Daniel Dombroski pitched six innings, allowing three runs and striking out six. Tyler Reasoner had two hits for Southeast, and Robert McConico was 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch. Bruins stats were not available.
Southeast returns to action April 3 against DeSoto.
Bradenton Christian 4, Sarasota Christian 2: AJ Schewe struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings and also drove in two runs for the Panthers (4-7).
Luke Williams picked up the win, getting the final five outs, and Aidan Williams was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
BCS hosts Seffner Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Braden River 2, Manatee 1 (8 innings): Collin Goda and Carson Wehmeyer each had two hits in the host Pirates’ victory.
Henry Nelson allowed one earned run and six hits with four strikeouts in seven innings. Colin Apgar picked up the victory in relief, and Daniel Tart had an RBI double.
Braden River (7-5) will face San Marino (Calif.) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the Sarasota Classic.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Out-of-Door Academy 4: The host Falcons scored four runs in the first inning on their way to a conference victory.
Leading hitters included: Ben Tobio (3-for-4, two runs, double, RBI), Mike Madigan (2-for-3, RBI), Peter Balos (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Jack Sauerbeck (2-for-3, double, RBI).
Wyatt Sevin was the winning pitcher for Saint Stephen’s, which improved to 8-2 overall and 7-0 in conference.
BOYS TENNIS
Manatee 4, Bayshore 2: The Hurricanes improved to 7-2 with a victory over the visiting Bruins on Thursday at King Middle School. In singles, Ethan Jauschneg, Erik Polin and Lane Bowers all won in straight sets. Polin and Jauschneg teamed-up in doubles to secure the victory. Manatee again played with just three players.
Results included: No. 1 Singles: Ethan Jauschneg (M) def. Alvarez 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Singles: Erik Polin (M) def. Ariel 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Singles: Lane Bowers (M) def. Alan 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Singles: Bayshore won by default; No. 5 Singles: Both teams defaulted; No. 1 Doubles: Polin-Jauschneg def. Alvarez-Ariel 8-1; No. 2 Doubles: Bayshore won by default
GIRLS TENNIS
Saint Stephen’s 7, Sarasota Christian 0: The host Falcons rolled to victory, improving to 7-1.
Results included: Paradise Traub defeated Aaliyah Hirt 6-0, 6-0; Laura Perazzolo defeated Nicole Hirt 6-2, 6-3; Stella Rundova defeated Kendall Campion 6-1, 6-1; Maria Petrova defeated Evelyn Hagen 6-0, 6-0; Ella Dalzell defeated Katie Rhyne 6-0, 6-1; Traub & Perazzolo defeated the Hirts 8-1; Ella Dalzell & Mia Ferdinand defeated Kendall Campion & Olivia Underwood 8-0.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Palmetto 18, St. Petersburg 0: Tyler Bryant scored two touchdowns and Serenity Vega threw a 45-yard TD to Akiyah Taylor for the visiting Tigers (4-1).
The JV team improved to 5-0 with a 64-0 win thanks in part to five touchdowns from Janeice Davis.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 16, Riverview 6: JP Jackson had five goals and two assists Wednesday to help the host Cougars improve to 11-0.
Other top performers for Cardinal Mooney included: Chip Jackson (3 goals, 1 assist), MJ McMahon (2 goals, 3 assists) and Alex Frank (88 percent faceoff wins).
The Cougars host Vero Beach at 7 p.m. Friday.
