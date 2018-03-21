Local roundup: Braden River wins district title in beach volleyball

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Braden River 4, Port Charlotte 2: The Pirates traveled to Port Charlotte for a district match. With 20-25 mph winds it was a tough day for beach volleyball.
Most of the matches were tightly contested and it came down to the two No. 1 seeds in the final match of the evening. Brianna Sweitzer and Sydney Jaco battled back after the first set to win sets 2 and 3 in a very exciting match. Braden River is district champs for 2018.
1 Seed - (BR) Brianna Sweitzer/Sydney Jaco beat (PC) Laticia Nina/Alicia Kowalski 2-1 (11-21, 21-18, 15-11)
2 Seed - (PC) Zoe Burkhart/Kiersten Tisdale beat (BR) Camrie Henderson/Hannah Reynolds 2-0 (10-21, 18-21)
3 Seed - (BR) Emma DeCastro/Andrea Garcia beat (PC) Madelyn Paul/McKenzie Stewart 2-1 (21-18, 16-21, 15-12)
4 Seed - (PC) Makayla Sherry/Elizabeth Whittington beat (BR) Abby Terwilliger/Faith Affolter 2-1 (18-21, 21-18, 15-10)
5 Seed - (BR) AJ Sprague/Samantha Pondillo beat (PC) Sarah Sutter/Christina Collins 2-1 (22-20, 9-21, 15-8)
6 Seed - (BR) Kayla Keane/Ireland Coker beat (PC) Alysa Taylor/Ariana Barrera-Perez 2-0 (21-17, 22-20)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saint Stephen’s 12 Venice 2: The Falcons defeated the Indians to improve to 8-2.
Goal scorers for Saint Stephen’s included: Baylee Barker (2 goals 2 assists), Katie Pierce (2 goals 2 assists), Kendall Miller (2 goals 1 assist), Rena Parent (2 goals), Sofia Sanchez (2 goals), Mia Lindsey (1 goal) and Maddie Popp (1 goal).
The Falcons will return to action after spring break against Tampa Plant at 6 p.m. April 4.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Junior varsity: Palmetto defeated Lakewood Ranch 26-7 to remain undefeated at 4-0.
Diamond Mays ran for two scores and threw a touchdown to Janeice Davis to lead the Tigers. Davis also rushed for a score and Daniya Shatteen added an interception return for a touchdown.
