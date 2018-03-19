Local roundup: Braden River tops Bradenton Christian on volleyball court

SAND VOLLEYBALL
Braden River 2, Bradenton Christian 1: The Nos. 2 and 3 pairs for the Pirates won tightly contested matches in a victory against the Panthers.
Braden River’s No. 2 seeds, Hannah Reynolds and Camrie Henderson, defeated Emily Eurice and McKenzie James 21-17, 22-20. The Pirates’ No. 3 seeds, Andrea Garcia and Emma DeCastro, outlasted Calla Beukema and Emma Laade 21-19, 21-19.
No. 1 seeds Madison Allen and Kendy DeHaan won their match 21-11, 21-13 for the Panthers against Arianna Osika and Sydney Jaco.
Bradenton Christian hosts Seffner Christian at 4 p.m. Tuesday when Allen will be recognized on senior day.
BOYS TENNIS
Out-of-Door Academy 6, Braden River 1: The Thunder improved to 6-2 with a victory over the Pirates (5-3).
Results included: Singles — No. 1 Josh Samuel (O) def. David Ojeda 8-6; No. 2, Jakub Svoboda (O) def. Sebastian Epinal 8-0; No. 3, Quinn Isacc (O) def. Nick Bratton 8-0; No. 4, Andrew Chritescu (O) def. Sean Peabody 8-3; No. 5, Collin O’Callahan (O) def. Tre Dibias 8-0. Doubles — No. 1, Isacc-Chritescu (O) def. Ojeda-Epinal; No. 2 Bratton-Dibias (BR) def. Cam O’Callahan-Joe Sparma 8-6.
The Thunder host Bradenton Christian at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
BASEBALL
St. Petersburg Northside 9, Bradenton Christian 2: AJ Schewe had a two-run homer for the Panthers, who watched Northside Christian pull away after the game was tied 2-2 in the fourth inning.
Eli Thurmond struck out three in six innings for BCS. Brycen Rogers, Johnathan Kane and and Bryce Limon all had a hit for the Panthers.
BCS travels to St. Petersburg to face Admiral Farragut at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
JV: Aaron Combs struck out eight batters in four innings to help lead Inspiration Academy to a 4-1 victory over Palmetto. Chase Moeller came on in relief with three shutout innings for the save.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 18, Lakewood Ranch 2: Maggie Sorenson led the Cougars with four goals and two assists in the victory over the visiting Mustangs.
Other top performers for Cardinal Mooney included Molly Donaghy (three goals, four assists), Nicole Haluska (three goals) and Cameron Ward (two goals, three assists).
The Cougars host Riverview at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Gainesville Oak Hall 20, Saint Stephen’s 15: Katie Pierce and Kendall Miller each had five goals and an assist for the Falcons, in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference championship Saturday at Orangewood Christian in Orlando.
Baylee Barker had three goals and two assists for Saint Stephen’s (7-2), which faces Hathaway Brown of Ohio at 5 p.m. Tuesday at IMG Academy.
