Cardinal Mooney boys lacrosse team now 10-0; Josiah Clark wins HR derby

The Cardinal Mooney boys lacrosse team won two games over the weekend and improved its overall record to 10-0 for the season.
On Friday, the Cougars defeated visiting Cardinal Gibbons 19-3. Top scorers were MJ McMahon (4 goals, 5 assists); Chip Jackson (goal, 3 assists); and Ryan Katchen (3 goals).
On Saturday, the Cougars hosted WT Dwyer, winning 16-3. Top scorers were McMahon (4 goals, 2 assists); Christian Laureano (3 goals); and JP Jackson (2 goals, 2 assists).
The Cougars host Riverview at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Baseball
Inspiration Academy’s Josiah Clark defeated Palmetto High School junior Jacob Josey 3-2 in the championship round of the Out-of-Door Academy home run derby. Players from Inspiration Academy, Palmetto, IMG Academy and Cardinal Mooney participated in the event. Clark finished with 11 homers in total.
