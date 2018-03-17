High School Sports

Cardinal Mooney boys lacrosse team now 10-0; Josiah Clark wins HR derby

Herald staff reports

March 17, 2018 11:01 PM

The Cardinal Mooney boys lacrosse team won two games over the weekend and improved its overall record to 10-0 for the season.

On Friday, the Cougars defeated visiting Cardinal Gibbons 19-3. Top scorers were MJ McMahon (4 goals, 5 assists); Chip Jackson (goal, 3 assists); and Ryan Katchen (3 goals).

On Saturday, the Cougars hosted WT Dwyer, winning 16-3. Top scorers were McMahon (4 goals, 2 assists); Christian Laureano (3 goals); and JP Jackson (2 goals, 2 assists).

The Cougars host Riverview at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Baseball

Inspiration Academy’s Josiah Clark defeated Palmetto High School junior Jacob Josey 3-2 in the championship round of the Out-of-Door Academy home run derby. Players from Inspiration Academy, Palmetto, IMG Academy and Cardinal Mooney participated in the event. Clark finished with 11 homers in total.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

View More Video