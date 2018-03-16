Southeast baseball team pounds Gibbs; Saint Stephen’s earns girls lacrosse win

The Southeast Seminoles baseball team continued its best start to a season since 2011 by defeating the St. Petersburg Gibbs Gladiators 10-0 Friday in a five-inning, mercy-rule finish.
The Seminoles were led on the mound by Fred D’Ariano (4 IP, 3H, 6K) and Kobby Garcia (1 IP, no hits, 3K) who combined for five shutout innings.
Offensively, Southeast was led by Kaden Steffen (2 for 2, 3 runs scored), Sam Hardy (2 for 2, double, 2 RBIs) and Kyle Metters (2 for 3, double).
The Noles, now 6-5 (2-1 in the district), are back in action Tuesday at St Pete Lakewood.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephens 16, All Saints 2: Katie Pierce scored five goals and added an assist as the Falcons picked up a victory at Orangewood Christian in Orlando in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference semifinals.
Kendall Miller added three goals and four assists. Also scoring were Rena Parent (three goals), Baylee Barker (two goals), Mia Lindsey (goal, assist), Merry Moore (goal) and Maddie Popp (goal).
The Falcons (7-1) play at 3 p.m. Saturday in the SSAC championship game at Orangewood Christian.
