Local roundup for March 15: Short-handed Manatee boys tennis team loses 2nd straight, falls to 6-2

Manatee High School’s boys tennis team could not overcome competing with just three players for the second-straight match, losing to region front-runner Sarasota Riverview 6-1 on Thursday at King Middle School’s Brian McAllister Tennis Courts in Bradenton.
The doubles team of Erik Polin and Ethan Jauschneg provided the lone Hurricanes win. Both Manatee losses this year have come against the Rams.
Results included: No. 1 singles — Charlie Putrino (R) def. James Heagerty 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 singles — Adrian Pawlowski (R) def. Ethan Jauschneg, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 singles — Nicholas Schwab (R) def. Erik Polin 6-1, 6-3. Nos. 4 and 5 singles: Riverview won by default.
In No. 1 doubles: Polin-Jauschneg def. Zach Dorsey-Ben Mehon 8-3. In No. 2 Doubles: Riverview won by default.
Team records: Manatee 6-2; Riverview 7-0.
Sarasota 4, Out-of-Door Academy 3: The Sailors narrowly defeated the Thunder (5-2).
Results included: Singles — No. 1 Jakub Svoboda (ODA) def. Alex McCurry 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Quinn Issac (ODA) def. Michael Scarlett 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Jacob Green (Sarasota) def. YuChen Kong 7-5, 6-5 (retired); No. 4 Sy Schimberg (Sarasota) def. Will Diesel 6-3, 6-3; No. 5 Adi Rab (Sarasota) def. Anthony Gaukhman. Doubles — No. 1 — Svoboda and Issac won 8-5. No. 2 — Green and Schimberg def. Kong and Diesel 8-5.
ODA faces Braden River on Monday.
The Falcons improved to 5-2 overall for the season.
Results included: Singles — No. 1 George Krouzek (SSES) def Harrison Jones (CM) 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Graham Hadesman (SSES) def. Graham Linehan (CM) 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Noah Van Dyke (SSES) def. Edward Hamburger (CM) 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Jake Hebda (CM) def. Bruno Stupiello (SSES) 4-6, 6-2, 10-5; No. 5 Ethan Hudson (CM) def. Rishab Ramamurthy (SSES) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles — No. 1 George Krouzek and Graham Hadesman (SSES) def. Harrison Jones and Carson Jones (CM) 8-0; No 2 Graham Linehan and Jake Hebda (CM) def. Noah Van Dyke and Bruno Stupiello (SSES) 9-7.
Girls tennis
Riverview 4, Manatee 3: The Rams (7-0) edged the Hurricanes (4-4) in a team contest that came down to the final match.
Results included: Singles — No. 1 Perri Howard (Manatee) 6-4, 7-5 def. Amanda Barett; No. 2 Alyssa Ely (Manatee) against Lola Coutelle 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; No. 3 Sabrina Calaco (Manatee) 6-1, 6-6 (7-5) def, Amanda Natherson; No. 4 Tamara Clemann (Manatee) against Alana Scheibman 6-1, 6-3; No. 5 Rickelle Kibby against Bryn Nutter 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — No. 1 Howard-Calaco (Manatee) 8-5 def. Barett-Grace Smyley; No. 2 Ely-Clemann (Manatee) against Coutelle/Natherson 8-4.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Cardinal Mooney 0: The Falcons blanked to Cougars to increase their overall record to 6-1. In singles, Paradise Traub defeated Laura Dowdin 6-0, 6-0. Cassy Huang defeated Zoe Leereveld 6-0, 6-0. Stella Rundova defeated Lexy Malone 6-4, 6-2. Maria Petrova defeated Nikki Vogt 6-0, 6-0. Mia Ferdinand defeated Sydney Hays 7-6, 7-6.
In doubles, Paradise Traub and Stella Rundova defeated Laura Dowdin and Zoe Leereveld. Maria Petrova and Allie Serterides defeated Lexy Malone and Tori Onufrak.
Sarasota 4, Out-of-Door Academy 3: The Thunder (1-5) fell to the Sailors.
Results included: Singles —No. 1 Ava Krug (ODA) def. Bella Winter 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Laura Davenport (ODA) def. Madison McGrath 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Liz Kamm (Sarastoa) def. Mairead Studdiford 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Sylvana Catlin (Sarasota) def. Marissa Tobin 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 Casey Williams (Sarasota) def. Devon VonHousen 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — No. 1 Winter and Davenport (ODA) won 8-5; No. 2 Schofield and Lexi Hill def. Studdiford and Tobin (ODA) 8-3.
ODA’s next match is against Bradenton Christian on Tuesday.
Baseball
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Evangelical Christian 2: The Falcons (6-3) won the consolation game of the Taylor Emmons Memorial Classic at ODA. The championship game will be at 6 p.m. Friday at ODA between Cardinal Mooney and Palmetto.
Austen Kessler (1-0) earned the win, pitching three innings, allowing one run on two hits and fanning two.
Austin Brinling was 2 for 3 with two runs; Max Munroe was 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Mason Kolbe was 2 for 2 with two runs.
ODA’s next game is 4:30 p.m. at Shorecrest Prep.
Inspiration Academy 5, IMG 3: Inspiration Academy came from behind to beat the Ascenders in the Taylor Emmons ODA tournament. Josiah Clark reached base four times while Nico Piccolo and Andrew Sieczkowski added two hits a piece. Rob Arakel contributed the go-ahead, two-RBI single.
Braden River 5, Lakewood Ranch 2: The host Pirates defeated the Mustangs as winning pitcher threw seven shutout innings of two-hit ball and struck out three.
Cameron Goudreau (1 for 3, two RBIs) led the offense. Collin Goda was 1 for 4 with a double for the Pirates (6-4).
The Pirates visit Lennard at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Flag football
Palmetto improved to 3-1 on the season by shutting out the Manatee Hurricanes 32-0.
Tyler Bryant accounted for 26 of the Tigers points with four touchdown receptions from Serenity Vega and a two-point conversion run. Bryant also had three interceptions to lead the Tigers defense. Vega finished off her five-touchdown game with a 45-yard strike to Haylie Vela.
In JV action, QB Diamond Mays ran for two scores and returned an interception for a touchdown to beat Lakewood Ranch 24-6. Janeice Davis added the final score on a 12-yard touchdown run.
