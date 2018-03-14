Local roundup for March 14: Cardinal Mooney boys, Saint Stephen’s girls earn lacrosse wins

BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 15, Houston Strake Jesuit 3: MJ McMahon and JP Jackson each had four goals as the host Cougars improved to 8-0.
McMahon had four assists, Jackson had two, and Christian Laureano had a goal and two assists for Cardinal Mooney, which will face Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons on the first day of the Sticks 4 Soldiers event at 5 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saint Stephens 18, Manatee 5: Merry Moore led the Falcons with four goals in a victory over the host Hurricanes.
Other scorers for Saint Stephen’s (6-1) included Katie Pierce (three goals), Baylee Barker (two goals, three assists), Kendall Miller (goal, six assists) and Rena Parent (two goals).
Six other players scored one goal, including Janie Chatham, Mia Lindsey, Emily Clark, Carly Lansberg, Jackie Schlossberg and Katie Lyssey.
Saint Stephen’s faces All Saints Academy on Friday at Orangewood Christian in Orlando as part of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference tournament.
