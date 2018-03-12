Local roundup for March 12: Bayshore baseball team defeats Mississippi ballclub

BASEBALL
Bayshore 1, Hartfield (Miss.) 0: David McCarty scored the game’s only run on a pinch-hit single by Edwin Crespo as the Bruins beat the visiting Hawks from Mississippi.
McCarty had two hits for Bayshore (5-4), and Eli Jeffs pitched a shutout, allowing only two hits.
The Bruins travel to Southeast for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 9, IMG Academy 1: The Thunder defeated the Ascenders on the opening day of the Taylor Emmons Memorial Classic.
Nick Romagnola was the winning pitcher, allowing one run and one hit in 3 2/3 innings to improve to 3-0. Alex DiMare, P.J. Fincher, Max Munroe and Julian Brown each had two hits and an RBI for ODA.
The Thunder face Palmetto at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
JV -- Inspiration Academy 14, Wesley Chapel 4: Keith Piccinni had three of the Lions’ 13 hits in the victory. Bailey Zoller, Quin Prosser and Jake Platko added two hits apiece.
