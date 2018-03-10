High School Sports

IMG Academy White team, rallies to blank Bradenton Christian

Herald staff report

March 10, 2018 11:35 PM

The IMG Academy White baseball team defeated Bradenton Christian 4-0 Saturday after the Ascenders tallied three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie.

Farmer Abendroth earned the win, pitching four innings and fanning seven BCS batters.

Panthers pitcher AJ Schewe suffered the loss, allowing three hits in six innings and striking out nine. He allowed one earned run.

Brycen Rogers had two hits to lead the Panthers (3-4).

BCS hosts Hartfield Academy of Mississippi at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys lacrosse

Cardinal Mooney 23, Sarasota Military Academy 0: The Cougars routed SMA and improved to 5-0.

Top scorers were Christian Laureano (four goals, three assists), MJ McMahon (two goals, four assists) and JP Jackson (two goals, two assists).

