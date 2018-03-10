IMG Academy White team, rallies to blank Bradenton Christian

The IMG Academy White baseball team defeated Bradenton Christian 4-0 Saturday after the Ascenders tallied three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie.
Farmer Abendroth earned the win, pitching four innings and fanning seven BCS batters.
Panthers pitcher AJ Schewe suffered the loss, allowing three hits in six innings and striking out nine. He allowed one earned run.
Brycen Rogers had two hits to lead the Panthers (3-4).
BCS hosts Hartfield Academy of Mississippi at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney 23, Sarasota Military Academy 0: The Cougars routed SMA and improved to 5-0.
Top scorers were Christian Laureano (four goals, three assists), MJ McMahon (two goals, four assists) and JP Jackson (two goals, two assists).
