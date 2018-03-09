High School Sports

Local roundup: Saint Stephen’s softball team no-hits Shorecrest

March 09, 2018 11:24 PM

The Saint Stephen’s Falcons softball team no-hit the host St. Petersburg Shorecrest Chargers 10-0 on Saturday in a district game.

Combining for the no-no were Ella Dodge, who pitched four innings, allowing two walks. Julia Dodge pitched two hitless innings of relief.

Leading the offensive effort for the Falcons were Claudia Sbaschnik (3 for 4), LeNae Jones (1 for 2, four runs) and Julia Dodge (2 for 4).

The Falcons visit Bradenton Christian at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

JV baseball

Inspiration Academy 7, Sebring 2: Inspiration Academy pulled away from Sebring as Andrew Sieczkowski posted his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. Lucas Hartman pitched four shutout innings as Inspiration won its fifth game in a row.

