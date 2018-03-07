High School Sports

Local roundup for March 7: Manatee, Sarasota battle to split on tennis courts

Herald staff report

March 07, 2018 11:27 PM

BOYS TENNIS

Manatee 4, Sarasota 3: The Hurricanes (4-1) edged the host Sailors (2-1) in a highly competitive match.

Match results included: Singles — No. 1, James Heagerty (S) def. Michael Scarlett (M) 7-5, 6-3; No. 2, Ethan Jauschneg (M) def. Jacob Green (S) 5-7, 6-1, (10-4); No. 3, Erick Polin (M) def. Sy Schimberg (S) 2-6, 6-2, (10-5); No. 4, Lane Bowers (S) def. Stephen Shumway (M) 6-4, 6-2; No. 5, Sarasota won by default; Doubles — No. 1, Heagerty-Jauschneg def. Green-Adi (S) 8-0; No. 2, Polin-Bowers def. Shimberg-Shumway (S) 9-8 (8-6).

Manatee travels to Palmetto on Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Sarasota 4, Manatee 3: The Hurricanes dropped to 3-2 this season after a loss to the visiting Sailors (2-3) at King Middle School.

Match results included: Singles — No. 1, Paris Hudson (S) def. Perri Howard (M) 6-2,0-6, (10-7); No. 2, Bella Winter (S) def. Alyssa Ely (M) 6-4, 2-6, (10-6); No. 3, Liz Kamm (S) def. Brooke McIntosh (M) 4-6, 6-3, (10-7); No. 4, Sabrina Calaco (M) def. Jenna Gusto (S) 6-3, 2-6, (10-6); No. 5, Tamara Clemann (M) def. Sylvana Catlin (S) 6-2, 6-1; Doubles — No. 1, Hudson-Winter (S) def. Howard-Ely 8-0; No. 2, Calaco-Hailey Heagherty (M) def. Kamm-Catlin (S) 8-5.

Up next, Manatee hosts Palmetto on Thursday.

JV BASEBALL

Inspiration Academy 18, Southeast 1: Andrew Sieczkowski, Chase Moeller and Keith Piccinini all had multi-hit games to pace the Inspiration Academy offense. Kyle Lawson picked up his first win on the mound.

