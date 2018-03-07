Local roundup for March 6: Busy Tuesday of prep sports in Manatee County

BASEBALL
Braden River 5, Armwood 3: Jack Milner had a double and an RBI as the Pirates (4-2, 3-0) edged the Hawks.
Daniel Tarts scored two runs for Braden River, Henry Nelson allowed two earned runs in five innings to earn the win, and Colin Apgar picked up the save.
The Pirates host Brandon at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Inspiration Academy 5, Wesley Chapel 0: Steven Colon and Zane Morrison combined on a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts as the Lions defeated their Class 6A opponents.
Colon had nine strikeouts in four innings, and Morrison had eight K’s in three innings. Sophomore Anthony Westbrook also homered in the game.
Bayshore 10, St. Petersburg Gibbs 0: Jared Richardson homered and scored three runs as the Bruins improved to 4-3.
Other standouts included Yiesel Ur (double, three RBIs) and Eli Jeffs (five IP, five K’s)
Bayshore travels to Lakewood for a 7 p.m. game Friday in St. Petersburg.
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Indian Rocks Christian 0: Nick Romagnola pitched five innings of shutout ball to lead the Thunder (3-2, 2-1) to victory in a district game.
Other standouts included Alex DiMare (3-for-3, RBI), P.J. Fincher (2-for-4, RBI) and Julian Brown (double).
ODA will host St. Petersburg Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Manatee 6, Sarasota Christian 1: The Hurricanes improved to 3-1 with a home victory at King Middle School.
Match results included: Singles — No. 1, James Heagerty (M) def. Joe Kelley (SC) 6-2, 6-0; No. 2, Ethan Jauschneg (M) def. Nathan DiMartino (SC) 6-2. 6-0; No. 3, Erik Polin (M) def. Vincent Rasch (SC) 6-0, 6-0; No. 4, Lane Bowers (M) def. Davis Schlabach (SC) 6-1, 6-0; No. 5, Ryan Rnepp (SC) won by default; Doubles — No. 1, Heagerty-Jauschneg (M) def. Kelley-DiMartino (SC) 8-4; No. 2, Polin-Bowers (M) def. Rasch-Schlabach 8-0.
The Canes return to the courts Wednesday at Sarasota High School.
Out-of-Door Academy 4, Cardinal Mooney 3: Josh Samuel (No. 1) and Quinn Issac (No. 2) won their singles matches and combined for a doubles win to help the Thunder (5-0) defeat the Cougars.
Match results included: Singles — No. 1, Josh Samuel (O) def. Harrison Jones 8-0; No. 2, Quinn Issac (O) def. Edward Hamburger 8-1; No. 3, Jake Hebda (CM) def. Andrew Chirtescu 8-4; No. 4, Brent Baacke (CM) def. YuChen Kong 8-6; No. 5, Collin O’Callahan (O) def. Carson Jones 8-6; Doubles — No. 1, Samuel-Issac (O) def. Jones-Kong 8-1; No. 2, Hamburger-Baacke def. Will Diesel-Jordan Lonstein 8-3.
ODA’s next match is 4 p.m. March 13 at Saint Stephen’s.
Saint Stephen’s 6 St. Petersburg Shorecrest 1: The Falcons fell just short of a clean sweep and improved to 3-1.
Match results included: Singles — No. 1, Kevin Jiang (SSES) def. Jack Ledford (SC) 6-3, 6-2; No. 2, George Krouzek (SSES) def. Mathew Danielson (SC) 6-2, 4-6, (10-5); No. 3, Max Petrov (SSES) def. Stefan Bilanovic (SC) 6-0, 6-1; No. 4, Noah Van Dyke (SSES) def. Kyle Levine (SC) 6-1, 6-0; No. 5, Cameron Maramenides (SSES) def. Tyler Del Zoppo (SC) 6-1, 6-0; Doubles — No. 1, Ledford-Danielson (SC) def. Jiang-Maramenides (SSES) 8-5; No. 2, Krouzek-Petrov (SSES) def. Bilanovic-Tate Mayo (SC) 8-0.
Saint Stephen’s travels to Riverview on Thursday.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Palmetto 22, Southeast 0: The Tigers opened the season with a road win over the Seminoles.
Sydney Woodman and Tyler Bryant each caught touchdown passes from Serenity Vega, and Akiyah Taylor sealed the win with a 79-yard touchdown run.
Manatee 31, Venice 7: The Hurricanes opened their season with a victory behind Anais Noceida, who had four touchdown passes, including three to Jada Mullinex.
Faith Morton had two interceptions and a touchdown catch, Patient Mapps added a rushing touchdown and Jovanna Arce had an interception for Manatee, which returns to action on Thursday when it travels to Southeast.
SOFTBALL
Saint Stephen’s Falcons 1, Northside Christian 0: Alex Call’s single scored Lenae Jones for the game’s only run in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the host Falcons (5-1) a walk-off victory.
Amy Woodworth (four innings, four hits) and Ella Dodge (three innings, one hit) combined on the mound for Saint Stephen’s, which will host Indian Rocks Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bradenton Christian 15, St. Petersburg Catholic 0 (3 innings): Taryn Strayer was 3-for-3 with two doubles for the Panthers (6-2 overall, 3-2 district) in the road victory.
Other standouts included: Liberty Hague (2-for-2, RBI), Deklyn Falkner (2-for-3, two RBIs), Ariel Marciano (two IP, four K’s) and Hailey Stovall (one IP, one K).
BCS hosts St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Southeast 22, Bayshore 0 (3 innings): Shaylene Holt and Cameron Crowell each homered and had four RBIs, and Faith Bruce struck out nine in three innings to lead the Seminoles (3-3).
Ivy Turner and Ambriel Jones chipped in two hits apiece for Southeast, which hosts St. Petersburg Gibbs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Elizabeth Alvarez had two hits for Bayshore.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cardinal Mooney 5, Out-of-Door Academy 2: The Thunder dropped to 1-4 on the season after a loss to the Cougars.
Match results included: Singles — No. 1, Sydney Sforzo (O) def. Laura Dawdin 8-0; No. 2, Zoe Leereveld (CM) def. Laura Davenport 8-1; No. 3, Lexi Malone (CM) def. Mairead Studdiford 8-0; No. 4, Nicki Vogt (CM) def. Marissa Tobin 8-0; No. 5, Sydney Harp (CM) def. Devon VanHousen 8-0; Doubles — Sforzo-Davenport def. Dawdin-Leereveld 8-3; No. 2, Malone-Tori Onufrak def. Studdiford-Tobin.
ODA’s next match is 4 p.m. March 13 at Saint Stephen’s.
Manatee 7, Sarasota Christian 0: The Hurricanes did not drop a set to improve to 3-1 at King Middle School.
Match results included: Singles — No. 1, Alyssa Ely def. Aaliyah Hirt 6-2, 6-1; No. 2, Brooke McIntosh def. Nicole Hirt 6-0, 7-6 (2); No. 3, Sabrina Calaco def. Kendall Campion 6-1, 6-0; No. 4, Tamara Clemann def. Evelyn Hagen 6-0, 6-2; No. 5, Hailey Heagherty def. Katie Rhyne 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — No. 1 McIntosh-Calaco def. Hirt-Hirt 8-4; No. 2 Clemann-Heagherty def. Campion/Hagan 8-1.
Saint Stephen’s 7, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 0: Despite missing three players, the Falcons won to improve to 4-0.
Match results included: Singles — No. 1, Paradise Traub (SS) def. Wyn Bryant 6-0, 6-2; No. 2, Laura Perazzolo def. Sofia Marston 6-0, 6-2; No. 3, Cassy Huang def. Lindsey Leonhith 6-0, 6-0; No. 4, Stella Rundova def. Emily Forney 6-1, 6-0; No. 5, Maria Petrova wins by default; Doubles — No. 1, Traub-Perazzolo def. Bryant-Marston 8-0; No. 2, Mia Ferdinand-Ella Dalzell def. Leonhith-Forney 8-5.
Saint Stephen’s will travel to Riverview on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
IMG 20, Saint Stephen’s 8: IMG handed the Falcons their first loss of the season.
Goal scorers for Saint Stephen’s (4-1) included Baylee Barker (three goals, two assists), Kendall Miller (three goals, assist), Katie Pierce (goal, assist) and Merry Moore (goal).
The Falcons host Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.
SAND VOLLEYBALL
Cardinal Mooney tri-match: Braden River defeated Seffner Christian 3-0 and lost to host Cardinal Mooney 2-1.
Standout players for Braden River were the teams of Camrie Henderson-Hannah Reynolds and Emma Decastro-Sam Drouin with each pair winning both their matches and helping the school win six out of eight matches played.
BRADEN RIVER BEAT SEFFNER CHRISTIAN 3-0 (4-0)
1 - Arianna Osika/Sydney Jaco beat their 1 seed 28-23
2 - Camrie Henderson/Hannah Reynolds beat their 2 seed 28-22
3 - Andrea Garcia/Faith Affolter beat their 3 seed 28-17
4 - Emma Decastro/Sam Drouin beat their 4 seed 28-13
* 4 Seed doesn’t count when public schools play private schools
BRADEN RIVER LOST TO CARDINAL MOONEY 2-1 (2-2)
1 - Arianna Osika/Sydney Jaco lost to Sophia Hebda/Kali Plattner 26-28
2 - Camrie Henderson/Hannah Reynolds beat Anna Kleymeyer/Madison Brown 27-24
3 - Andrea Garcia/Faith Affolter lost to Dalton Judge/Kara Klemeyer 22-28
4 - Emma Decastro/Sam Drouin beat Sylvia Liszewski/Victoria Wilson 28-14
