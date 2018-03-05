Local roundup for March 5: BCS rolls to victory in baseball, softball

BASEBALL
Bradenton Christian 20, Admiral Farragut 5: Eli Thurmond had a two-run homer as the Panthers rolled to victory, evening their record at 3-3.
Luke Williams got the victory on the mound, allowing two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Other leading hitters included Aidan Williams (3-for-3, three runs, three RBIs) and five other players with two hits — Max Johnson, AJ Schewe, Johnathan Kane, Brycen Rogers and Bryce Limon.
BCS hosts IMG White at noon Saturday.
Bayshore 7, Saint Stephen’s 5: DJ McCarty was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs as the Bruins defeated the Falcons.
Other leading hitters for Bayshore included Noah Scott (2-for-3, two runs) and Orion Roby (2-for-3, double, two RBIs).
The Bruins host St. Petersburg Gibbs on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Bradenton Christian 10, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 0: Alissa Kessler had three hits and five RBIs to lead the Panthers (5-2 overall, 2-2 district).
Three pitchers — Hailey Stovall (two innings), Ariel Marciano (one) and Sunnie Woske (three) — combined to allow four hits and strike out six.
Ashlyn Prewitt was 2-for-3 with a triple for BCS, which travels to St. Petersburg Catholic on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 16, Steinbrenner 3: MJ McMahon had three goals and three assists to lead the Cougars (3-0).
Other top performers included Ryan Katchen (goal, five assists) and JP Jackson (two goals, assist).
Cardinal Mooney travels to Fort Myers Bishop Verot for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
