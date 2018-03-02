Local roundup: Bayshore, Saint Stephen’s, Lakewood Ranch post baseball wins

Orion Roby pitched five scoreless innings as the Bayshore Bruins baseball team defeated visiting Inspiration Academy on Friday 7-5.
DJ McCarty was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIS, and Yiesel Ur was 1 for 2 with three runs scored to lead the offense.
Bayshore will host Saint Stephen’s at 7 p.m. Monday.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Indian Rocks Christian 2: The Falcons remained undefeated with a road win over the Golden Eagles.
Falcons starter Nick Schroeder (2-0) scattered four hits and one run over five innings to earn the win, and Saint Stephen’s improved to 4-0 and 3-0 in district play.
Leading the offense were Ben Tobio (3 for 3, two runs, RBI), Devin Guzman (two hits, run, RBI) and Peter Balos (two hits, two runs, RBI).
The Falcons visit Bayshore at 7 p.m. Monday.
Lakewood Ranch 5, Palmetto 2: Pablo Garabitos struck out 10 and allowed no runs over 5 2/3 innings as the host Mustangs (4-0) defeated the Tigers in a district contest.
At the plate, Garabitos was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. George Davis had a double and RBI, and Nick Saranczak had two hits and two runs scored in the win.
Lakewood Ranch host Gulf Coast at noon Saturday.
Lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 15, Riverview 4: Kendall Miller led a prolific offense with four goals and two assists as the Falcons defeated the Rams.
Katie Pierce had three goals and four assists, Zoey Block scored three goals and added an assist and Baylee Barker had two goals and an assist in the victory.
Ashleigh Rodhouse, Taylor Vara and Mia Lindsey had a goal apiece for the Falcons (4-0).
Softball
Saint Stephen’s 15, St. Petersburg Catholic 0: The Falcons clobbered the visiting Barons as Claudia Sbaschnik (2 for 2), Julia Dodge (1 for 1) and Emma Craig (1 for 2, three RBIs) led the offensive attack. Mara Gonzalez and Emily Perkins both had their first career hits.
Amy Woodworth pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Julia Dodge also had a scoreless inning in relief.
The Falcons host Northside Christian at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Bradenton Christian 9, Southeast 6: Hailey Stovall was 3 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs and picked up the win on the mound as the visiting Panthers (4-2) beat the host Seminoles (2-3).
Also leading the BCS offense were Ariel Marciano (2 for 3, double, two RBIs) and Ashlyn Prewitt (2 for 3).
The Panthers visit Shorecrest Prep at 4 p.m. Monday. Southeast visits Bayshore at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
