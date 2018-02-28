Local roundup for Feb. 28: Lakewood Ranch rallies to defeat Bayshore

BASEBALL
Lakewood Ranch 5, Bayshore 4: George Davis had two hits and three RBIs, and Greg Ellis had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Mustangs (3-0) to victory against the visiting Bruins (1-2).
Lakewood Ranch starting pitcher Matt Gelorme allowed no runs and struck out four in four innings, and Jordan Brown got the victory in relief.
For Bayshore, Jared Richardson was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Noah Scott had a double and three RBIs.
Lakewood Ranch hosts Palmetto in a district game at 7 p.m. Friday. Bayshore hosts Inspiration Academy on Friday.
