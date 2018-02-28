Local roundup for Feb. 27: Bayshore’s run ends in boy basketball playoffs

BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape Coral Mariner 53, Bayshore 49: The Bruins finished the season with a record of 17-12 after dropping a close contest Tuesday to the host Tritons in the Class 6A region semifinals.
The game was tied at 26-26 at halftime, but Mariner found just enough offense to advance to face Sarasota Booker in Friday’s region final. Booker defeated Tampa Jesuit 71-65.
BASEBALL
Southeast 13, Arcadia DeSoto 12 (13 innings): The Seminoles had 22 hits, including four each from Donald White and Fred D’Ariano in a wild win.
D’Ariano also pitched five innings of shutout ball starting in the seventh, and Sam Hardy got the win by tossing the final two frames.
After no runs were scored from the eighth inning through the 12th, things got wild in the 13th.
DeSoto scored two runs in the top of the inning. Then, with two outs in the bottom of the inning, White hit an RBI single to center that cut DeSoto’s lead to 12-11. Two batters later, Kyle Metters hit a chopper to the third basemen whose wild throw pulled the first basemen off the bag, allowing two Seminoles to score for a walk-off victory.
The Seminoles are back in action next Tuesday for their first district game against Sarasota Booker.
IMG Academy 9, Bayshore 6: Jared Richardson was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Bruins in the loss.
DJ McCarty reached base three times for Bayshore and had an RBI. The Bruins travel to Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday.
Braden River 15, Tampa Bay Tech 5 (6 innings): Andre Fonseca allowed just one hit in four inning to help the Pirates (2-2) defeat TBT.
Kevin Alonso was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and James Boldin had four RBIs for Braden River.
BOYS TENNIS
Out-of-Door Academy 6, Lakewood Ranch 1: The visiting Thunder lost only four games in five singles matches and improved to 3-0 with a victory against the Mustangs (2-1).
Jake Krug, Jakub Svoboda and Quinn Issac all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 for ODA.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Bradenton Christian 0: The Falcons got their first win of the season, defeating the rival Panthers.
Saint Stephen’s dropped just four games in seven matches. Kevin Jiang (No. 1) and Max Petrov (No. 2) won their singles matches and combined to win a doubles match, all without dropping a game.
Riverview 7, Manatee 0: The visiting Hurricanes (2-1) did not win a set in their first loss of the season against the Rams (2-0).
GIRLS TENNIS
Out-of-Door Academy 4, Lakewood Ranch 3: Sydney Sforzo and Ava Krug teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles match 8-0, securing the victory for the visiting Thunder (1-2) against the Mustangs (2-1).
Victoria Pugh of Lakewood Ranch won the tightest match of the day, defeating Laura Davenport in a tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets.
Saint Stephen’s 7, Bradenton Christian 0: Paradise Traub won her No. 1 singles match without dropping a game as the host Falcons (2-0) defeated the Panthers.
Other winners for Saint Stephen’s included: Laura Perazzolo (No. 2 singles), Cassy Huang (No. 3), Stella Rundova (No. 4), Maria Petrova (No. 5), Huang-Rundova (No. 1 doubles) and Mia Ferdinand-Ella Dalzell (No. 2 doubles).
SOFTBALL
Manatee 1, Palmetto 0: The Hurricanes remained undefeated with a victory over the district rival Tigers.
Faith Miller pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out 11. Sophomore Raelin McCallister’s hit scored senior Kara Saylor with the game’s only run. Saylor was 2-for-3 in the game.
Up next, Manatee hosts another district rival, Lakewood Ranch, at 7 p.m. Thursday at G.T. Bray.
LACROSSE
Saint Stephen’s 22, Out-of-Door Academy 11: Katie Pierce had seven goals and five assists as the Falcons improved to 3-0.
Other top performers included: Baylee Barker (5 goals, assist), Kendall Miller (3 goals, 5 assists), Zoey Block (3 goals, assist), Merry Moore (2 goals), Rena Parent (goal), Mia Lindsey (goal) and goalie Emily Clark (5 saves).
Saint Stephen’s hosts Riverview at 6 p.m. Friday.
