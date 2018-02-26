Local roundup for Feb. 26: BCS loses in girls basketball state semifinals

The Bradenton Christian girls basketball team’s run through the state playoffs ended Monday with a 62-46 loss to North Lauderdale Somerset Prep in the state semifinals at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
The Panthers (19-10) led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Somerset Prep outscored BCS 40-16 over the second and third quarters.
Somerset Prep advances to face Orlando Christian Prep in Tuesday’s Class 3A state championship, scheduled for 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Saint Stephen’s 10, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 3: Senior Claudia Sbaschnik was 4-for-4 with two doubles as the Falcons improved to 2-1 in district play.
Junior Amy Woodworth allowed one run in five innings pitched and also had two hits at the plate.
Up next, the Falcons host rival Bradenton Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL
Saint Stephen’s 4, Out-of-Door Academy 1: Max Runde pitched a complete game for his second win of the year as the Falcons improved to 3-0.
Ben Tobio scored two runs and three players — Devin Guzman, Peter Balos amd Nick Schroeder — each had two hits for Saint Stephen’s, which is 2-0 in district play.
Up next, the Falcons travel to Indian Rocks Christian on Friday.
