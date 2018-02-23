Local roundup for Feb. 23: Bradenton Christian softball team clubs Booker 11-1

Softball
Bradenton Christian 11, Booker 1: Alissa Kessler was 2 for 4 with a triple, homer and RBI, and Sunnie Woske struck out six and allowed one hit over four innings as the host Panthers (3-0) defeated the Tornadoes (0-2).
Olivia Battle and Ariel Marciano both went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the victory.
BCS will host Northside Christian on Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 16, Calvary Christian 3: Baylee Barker had four goals and three assists to lead the Falcons (2-0) over the Crusaders in Clearwater.
Both Katie Pierce and Kendall Miller had hat tricks with three goals apiece. Scoring two goals were Zoey Block and Mia Lindsey. Also scoring were Sofia Sanchez and Rena Parent.
The Falcons host the Out-of-Door Academy Thunder at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
Saint Stephen’s 4, Northside Christian 1: The Falcons scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and defeated Northside Christian School in St. Petersburg.
Nick Schroeder picked up the win, scattering three hits and fanning two over six innings. Wyatt Sevin earned the save.
Mike Madigan led the offensive effort (3 for 4, double, two runs), and Max Runde and Peter Balos added two hits apiece.
The Falcons (2-0) visit the Out-of-Door Academy Thunder at 6 p.m. Monday.
Southeast 8, Gulf Coast HEAT 6: Fred D’Ariano pitched 5 2/3 innings to earn the win for the Seminoles, and he also provided a clutch sixth inning two-RBI single.
D’Ariano’s key hit completed a 2 for 3 night with four RBIs. Kaden Steffen went 1 1/3 Innings on the mound with three strikeouts to earn the save. Kyle Metters also went 2 for 3 with a double and solid defense. The Seminoles return to action at 6 p.m. Monday against visiting Lemon Bay.
Lakewood Ranch 12: Bayshore 1: Josh Lundy hit a double and picked up the win while pitching three innings of scoreless ball as the visiting Mustangs defeated the Bruins.
Pablo Garabitos and Nick Saranczak each had a pair of hits, and Mickey Koczersut had two RBIs for Lakewood Ranch (2-0).
Lakewood Ranch will host the Bruins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments