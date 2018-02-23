Local roundup for Feb. 22: Bayshore hits last-second shot to advance in boys hoops

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bayshore 67, Immokalee 66: Sophomore Brock Fletcher’s last-second shot lifted the visiting Bruins to a 67-66 win in the opening round of the region playoffs.
Top performers for Bayshore (17-11) included senior forward Jaylen Pauley (21 points), senior guard Bonna Baker (15 points) and sophomore forward Bryce Brewer (12 points).
Up next, the Bruins will travel to Cape Coral Mariner for a region semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Fort Myers Canterbury 71, Bradenton Christian 53: AJ Schewe scored 24 points and Nick Swaagman added 12, but the Panthers’ season ended with a Class 3A region semifinal loss at home.
BCS finishes the season 18-9.
▪ In another Class 3A region semifinal, Saint Stephen’s lost to Naples First Baptist 71-48.
BASEBALL
Lakewood Ranch 5, Cardinal Mooney 3 (8): Nick Saranczak had three RBIs and Mickey Koczersut drove in two runs as the Mustangs (1-0) defeated the host Cougars (0-2).
The Mustangs’ Pablo Garabitos started the game and pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Jordan Brown recorded the win, pitching one inning, and Taylor Steier picked up the save.
Robbie Vassallo had two RBIs for Cardinal Mooney.
Lakewood Ranch next travels to Bayshore for a 6 p.m. game Friday.
Bradenton Christian 8, Gulf Coast HEAT 7: The Panthers (1-1) scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the win against the HEAT.
There were two outs and nobody on base when the rally started. Luke Williams provided the tying RBI and Weston Logue the game-winning RBI.
Austin Henderson got his first win on the mound, while Aidan Williams and Eli Thurmond each had two hits for BCS.
The Panthers travel to St. Petersburg on Saturday for a district game.
Bayshore 18, Admiral Farragut 0 (5): Parker Williams struck out eight in five perfect innings for the Bruins.
At the plate, Jared Richardson was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and four runs scored. DJ McCarty went 2-for-4 with a double, grand slam, four runs and six RBIs.
Bayshore hosts Lakewood Ranch on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Southeast 1, Sarasota Christian 0: Sara Harrison’s single in the second inning drove in Jeslie Hernandez for the game’s only run to give the Seminoles their first win of the season (1-2).
Shaylene Holt was the leading hitter for Southeast, going 2-for-3. Faith Bruce went all seven innings on the mound, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out 10.
Southeast opens district play Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Sarasota Booker.
Saint Stephen’s 2, Indian Rocks Christian 1: Three Falcons pitchers — Amy Woodworth, Julia Dodge and Ella Dodge — combined to allow two hits in the victory.
Lenae Jones scored Saint Stephen’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Alex Call. Julia Dodge was 2-for-3 with a double that scored Sydney Ashley with the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
The Falcons take on St. Petersburg Northside Christian at 4 p.m. Friday.
Bradenton Christian 24, St. Petersburg Catholic 0 (3): Taryn Strayer and Olivia Battle each had two hits, including a triple for the Panthers (2-0 overall, 1-0 district)
Pitchers Ariel Marciano and Hailey Stovall each had three strikeouts in combining for three perfect innings.
BCS hosts Sarasota Booker at 4 p.m. Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Manatee 6, Bayshore 1: The Hurricanes improved to 2-0 with a win over the visiting Bruins at King Middle School.
James Heagerty (No. 1 singles), Ethan Jauschneg (No. 2 singles), Erik Polin (No. 3 singles) and Lane Bowers (No. 4) singles all earned straight-set victories. The doubles teams of Heagerty-Jauschneg and Polin-Bowers were each victorious by 8-1 scores.
Out-of-Door Academy 5, Saint Stephen’s 1: Connor Krug and Jake Krug combined to lead the Thunder to a victory over the Falcons.
Results included: Singles — No. 1, Connor Krug (ODA) def Kevin Jiang (SS) 6-2, 6-1; No. 2, Jake Krug (ODA) def. Max Petrov (SS) 6-3, 6-1; No. 3, Jakub Svoboda (ODA) def. Graham Hadesman (SS) 6-1, 6-1; No. 4, Quinn Isaac (ODA) def. Cameron Maramenides (SS) 6-2, 6-2; No. 5, Noah Van Dyke (SS) def. Andrew Chiritescu (ODA) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles — No. 1, C. Krug-Svoboda (ODA) def. Jiang-Hadesman (SS) 8-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Saint Stephen’s 4, Out-of-Door Academy 3: The host Thunder won the top two singles and top doubles match, but the Falcons took the rest to earn the victory.
Results included: Singles — No. 1, Sydney Sforzo (ODA) def. Laura Perazzolo 6-0, 6-3; No. 2, Ava King (ODA) def. Paradise Traub 6-1, 7-5; No. 3, Cassie Huang (SS) def. aura Devenport 6-0, 6-0; No. 4, Stella Rundove (SS) def. Maired Studdifurd 6-0, 6-0; No. 5, Maria Petrova (SS) def. Marissa Tobin 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — No. 1 Sydney Sforzo-Ava Krug (ODA) def. Laura Perazzolo-Paradise Traub 8-0; No. 2 Stella Rundove-Cassie Huang def. Maired Studdifurd-Laura Devenport 8-2.
Manatee 7, Bayshore 0: The Hurricanes improved to 2-0 with a victory over the Bruins (1-2).
Results included: Singles — No. 1, Perri Howard def. Theo Schultz 8-2; No. 2, Allison Hlavic def. Nicole Lloente 8-0; No. 3, Brooke McIntosh def. Kenia Cugui-Belb 8-1; No. 4, Tamara Clemann def. Yaneidy Cervantes 8-4; No. 5 Hailey Heagherty def. Athenas Pongo 8-0. Doubles — No. 1, Hlavic-McIntosh def. Cugui-Belb-Cervantes 8-1; No. 2, Sabrina Calaco-Clemann def. Llorente-Pongo 8-6.
Palmetto 6, Braden River 1: The Tigers got their first victory of the season to improve to 1-2.
Palmetto got victories from Mackenzie Lang (No. 1 singles), Courtney Smithson (No. 2), Joyla Stinton (No. 4), Liyah Donkor (No. 5), Lang-Morgan Conrad (No. 1 doubles) and Smithson-Stinton (No. 2)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saint Stephen’s 10, Sarasota Military Academy 0: Emerson Barker and Katie Lyssey each scored two goals to lead the visiting Falcons in the season opener.
Other top performers included: Kendall Miller (goal, assist), Emily Clark (goal), Baylee Barker (goal), Annie Class (goal), Salina Yathiraj (goal), Zoey Block (two assists) and Sophia Creneti (shutout in goal).
Up next, the Falcons travel to Calvary Christian on Friday.
