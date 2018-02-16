Local roundup for Feb. 16: Bradenton Christian boys win district basketball title

Boys basketball
Bradenton Christian 64, Saint Stephen’s 59: AJ Schewe scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the host Panthers over the Falcons for the Class 3A-District 5 championship on Friday.
JJ Schewe added 18 points, Nick Swaagman had eight points and seven rebounds, Cameron Rosier had eight points and Dayton Modderman contributed seven rebounds in the victory.
Bradenton Christian plays at home at 7 p.m. Thursday in a region semifinal at Fort Myers Canterbury.
St. Petersburg Gibbs 73, Bayshore 51: The host Gladiators defeated the Bruins in a Class 6A-District 11 contest.
Top scorers for Bayshore (16-11) were Jaylen Pauley (17 points), Bonna Baker (11) and Dhysen Walls (10).
The Bruins visit Immokalee at 7 p.m. Thursday for a Class 6A-Regional 3 quarterfinal.
