Local roundup: Saint Stephen’s, Bradenton Christian, Southeast girls teams advance

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 47, First Baptist Academy 44: With their win in the Class 3A region semifinals, the Falcons will move on to their first-ever trip to the regional championship game. In Thursday’s victory, Claudia Sbafchnik scored 14 points and Jordyn Byrd added 11.
The region championship game will be played against Bradenton Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bradenton Christian 44, Fort Myers Canterbury 30: Bailey Sikkema scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Panthers beat the Cougars to advance to the Class 8A region final.
Amy Van Ryn added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals for BCS (19-9).
Tyra Brown led Canterbury (18-9) with 11 points.
The Panthers host Saint Stephen’s at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the region championship.
Class 5A region quarterfinals
Southeast defeated host Immokalee, 68-23. The Seminoles will host St. Petersburg Lakewood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 8A region quarterfinals
Braden River fell to visiting North Port, 76-72.
BOYS TENNIS
Manatee 6, Palmetto 1: The Hurricanes opened their 2018 season with a victory over the visiting Tigers on Thursday. James Heagerty (No. 1 singles); Ethan Jauschneg (No. 2 singles), Erik Polin (No. 3 singles) and Lane Bowers (No. 4 singles) all won in straight sets. Heagerty and Jauschneg teamed up for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles and Polin and Bowers won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles.
The Canes return to the courts on Feb. 22, hosting Bayshore.
SOFTBALL
Lakewood Ranch 16, North Port 0 (5): The Mustangs opened the 2018 season at home with a five-inning mercy rule victory over the Bobcats.
Payton Kinney pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to earn the win. Kailey Christian went 2 for 3 with a grand slam; Avery Goelz was 2 for 2 with three RBIs; Morgan Cummins was 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs; and Maddie Koczersut and Kinney were also 2 for 3 for the Mustangs.
