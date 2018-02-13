Local roundup for Feb. 13: BCS, Saint Stephen’s to meet for district title in boys hoops

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 56, Out-of-Door Academy 45: AJ Schewe scored 20 points and the host Panthers (17-8) eliminated the Thunder to advance to Friday’s district championship.
Other standouts for BCS included Dayton Modderman (11 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks), John Benedict (10 points, eight rebounds) and Dylan Cotrone (seven points, five assists).
Bradenton Christian will play Saint Stephen’s at 7 p.m. Friday.
Saint Stephen’s 54 Sarasota Christian 50: Cade Westberry led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points as the Falcons advanced to the district final at Bradenton Christian.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s (15-8) included Ty Barker (10 points), Ben Schnur (nine points, eight rebounds), Cam Vining (eight points, nine rebounds, six assists) and Jordan Edwards (eight points, five steals).
Jordan Litwiller led Sarasota Christian (14-13) with 25 points.
