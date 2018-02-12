Local roundup for Feb. 12: Braden River boys, BCS girls advance in basketball playoffs

BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 77, Sarasota 46: James Boldin was 10-for-11 from the field, scoring 21 points to go with 10 rebounds for the host Pirates (13-12) in a district quarterfinal win over the Sailors.
Other top performers for Braden River included Quinn York (21 points, five rebounds, two assists) and Amari Jones (14 points, seven rebounds, three assists). The Pirates had 15 assists and just six turnovers.
Braden River travels to Venice to face the No. 2-seeded Indians in Wednesday’s district semifinal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 51, Saint Stephen’s 33: The Panthers (18-9) will host a region semifinal game against Fort Myers Canterbury on Thursday after dispatching the Falcons (12-7) last Friday.
Bailey Sikkema led BCS with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Amy Van Ryn (14 points, three steals, three assists) and Jessica Jackson (nine points, five rebounds, three assists) also had standout games.
LeNae Jones led Saint Stephen’s with 10 points, while Jordyn Byrd and Sarah Stevens each scored seven. The Falcons travel to Naples First Baptist Academy on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bayshore 6, Palmetto 1: Theo Schultz (8-0 victory), Nicole Lorente (8-4), Yaneidy Cervantes (8-0) and Kenia Cuqui-Bello (8-2) all won their singles matches to lead the Bruins to victory against the Tigers in the season opener for both teams.
In doubles, Bayshore’s No. team of Schultz and Llorente won 8-1, followed by a 9-7 tiebreaker victory for the No. 2 team of Cuqui-Bello and Cervantes.
Liyah Donkor (8-6) had the lone victory for the Tigers at No. 5 singles.
