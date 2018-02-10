Proud Palmetto wrestlers take down Manatee for county championship

For Palmetto wrestling coach Bryan Wilkes, winning the Manatee County Championships on Saturday for a third straight season proved to be a bit more charming than the other times — thanks, in part, to overcoming some adversity and topping longtime rival Manatee.
“They do take pride in beating Manatee,” Wilkes said of his wrestlers. “Everybody knows about them. Nobody knows about Palmetto. It’s been a tough year. We had some guys leave the team, and we’ve had some injuries, but these kids impressed me with their battling. I’m proudest of this team.”
Some of that pride stems from the Tigers winning six weight classes, two more than ever before at the county meet. Palmetto’s individual champions included: Chandler Jessup, 126 pounds; Brandon Meier, 138; Brendan Valley, 145; Jah’Quavis Davis, 152; Tony Stinson, 170; and Andrew Duncan, 220.
Meier’s 11-4 win over Manatee’s James Russell was especially rewarding since it avenged a loss to Russell at the Manatee Duals.
Never miss a local story.
“I cared about my other four matches, but I cared about that one the most because he beat me,” said Meier, a junior who went 5-0 with three pins at the county meet.
Palmetto won the championships with 399 points. Manatee was the runner-up at 323 and host Lakewood Ranch tallied 291. The tournament’s outstanding wrestlers were Braden River’s Brandon Tackett, 113; and Lakewood Ranch’s Chase Sharp, 195.
“I just tried to stay calm,” said Tackett, a promising freshman who usually wrestles at 106 but moved up and went 5-0 with two pins in the county meet.
“I’m stronger than I used to be,” said Sharp, a senior who last year won his first district title and placed sixth at states.
Lakewood and Ranch and Manatee each had three individual champions and Braden River had two. Manatee’s winners were: Noah Wadle, 106; Tyler Noble, 120; and Brandon Dossey, 182.
“It’s looking pretty good,” said Dossey, a senior who narrowly missed placing in the top six at states last year after dislocating his shoulder and won his third straight county title. “I should go all the way through districts and regionals.”
Aside from Sharp, Lakewood Ranch’s other winners were: Ryan Brown, 132; and Anthony Capozzi, 160. Brown, a senior with two district titles and bidding to qualify for his second state meet, went 6-0 with six pins.
Joining Tackett as a winner for Braden River was heavyweight Brendan Bengtsson, a senior and defending district champion who finished as a state runner-up last season.
“I’m pretty confident,” said Bengtsson, who had two pins. “I like pressure. It makes you wrestle better.”
JV wrestling
The Manatee junior varsity wrestling team participated Saturday in the state tournament at Cypress Lakes High in Fort Myers. Among those placing were: 140 pounds, Christian Ferreira (second); 197 pounds, Jordan Starowesky (second); 170 pounds, Brandon Boykins (third).
Comments