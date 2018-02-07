Local roundup for Feb. 7: Manatee advances in girls hoops, Palmetto prevails in boys soccer

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braden River 67, Manatee 27: O’mariah Gordon had 24 points and nine rebounds as the host Pirates defeated the Hurricanes in the semifinals of the Class 8A-District 11 tournament.
Other standouts for Braden River (19-6) included Cheyenne Stubbs (18 points, 10 steals) and Julia Rodriguez (12 points).
Braden River will take on the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch in Friday’s final.
BOYS SOCCER
Region quarterfinals: Palmetto defeated Palmetto Ridge 5-0 to advance to Saturday’s Class 4A region semifinals.
The Tigers will face Naples Gulf Coast, which defeated Braden River 4-0 on Wednesday.
In other action, Lakewood Ranch lost 2-1 to Wiregrass Ranch in 5A.
Cardinal Mooney advanced in 2A with a 4-0 victory against Clewiston.
And in 1A, both Saint Stephen’s and Out-of-Door Academy saw their seasons end. The Falcons fell 2-1 at home against Fort Myers Canterbury, and ODA lost 4-0 to Naples Seacrest Country Day.
