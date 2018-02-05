Local roundup for Feb. 5: Bayshore beats Braden River in boys hoops on Newson’s buzzer beater

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bayshore 53, Braden River 50: The Bruins’ Jamaal Newson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Pirates.
After Braden River turned the ball over with just over a minute to go, Bayshore held for the last shot, with Newson hitting the game-winner that also gave him a game-high 15 points.
The Bruins hit 11 3-pointers, with Bonna Baker (14 points) hitting four, Dhysen Walls (12) hitting four and Newson hitting three.
Quinn York led the Pirates with 12 points and five rebounds. Other top performers included James Boldin (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Kamron Brooks (eight points).
Saint Stephen’s 72, Community Christian 40: Ty Barker had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons (14-6, 9-1) defeated the host Crusaders to finish the regular season tied for first in the district with Bradenton Christian.
Other top performers for Saint Stephen’s included Ben Schnur (10 points, 10 rebounds), Cade Westberry (nine points, six assists), Jordan Edwards (nine points), TJ Bryant (seven points) and Demetrius Davis (seven points).
For Community Christian, Ethan Bray scored a game-high 19 points and Jaren Almedia added 15 points.
Saint Stephen’s travels to Cardinal Mooney for a 7 p.m. tip Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manatee 58 Venice 54: Sophomore forward Ophelia Lidge had 13 points and 10 rebounds and the host Hurricanes outscored the Indians 19-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory.
Other top performers for Manatee included sophomore point guard Andrea Soto (12 points, five assists) and senior guard Jada Mullinex (10 points). Soto scored nine of her 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Up next for the Hurricanes is a district semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Braden River.
Out-of-Door Academy 35, Sarasota Christian 33: The Thunder rallied from a double-digit deficit early and won on a steal and layup from Sereena Feeney with five seconds remaining to advance to the semifinals of the Class 3A-District 5 tournament, which is being hosted by Saint Stephen’s.
The Thunder (6-11) advance to Tuesday’s Semifinal vs. No. 1 Bradenton Christian, 5:00 p.m., at Saint Stephen’s.
ODA will face top seed Bradenton Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first semifinal, followed by No. 2 seed Saint Stephen’s vs. Imagine School of North Port at 7 p.m.
Alyssa Schrag scored a game-high 18 points for Sarasota Christian (13-13).
