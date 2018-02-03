Local roundup for Feb. 3: Mustangs post girls basketball win; Manatee lifter Marquette wins silver at state

Emma Fazio scored 13 points and Sarah Fazio added a dozen as Lakewood Ranch defeated host Lehigh 47-35 in girls basketball on Saturday.
Kayla Bell and India Searls added eight points apiece for the Mustangs in the win over the Lightning.
With the victory, Lakewood Ranch improved its record to 19-7.
The Mustangs’ next game is 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against the winner of Palmetto and Sarasota for districts.
Never miss a local story.
Girls weightlifting
Manatee High weightlifting coach Rich Lansky reports that Tessa Marquette took silver at the girls weightlifting state championship on Saturday.
Comments