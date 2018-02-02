Local roundup for Feb. 2: Saint Stephen’s wins at BCS in boys basketball

Boys basketball
SAINT STEPHEN’S 78, BRADENTON CHRISTIAN 68: Cade Westberry had 23 points, five assists and six rebounds to help lead the Falcons (13-6 overall, 8-1 district) to a victory against the host Panthers (15-8, 9-1).
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Jordan Edwards (20 points, five assists, five rebounds), Demetrius Davis (13 points, four assists, four rebounds), Ty Barker (nine points, eight rebounds) and Cam Vining (eight points).
Bradenton Christian had four players in double figures, including JJ Benedict (17 points), Nick Swaagman (16), AJ Schewe (15) and Cam Rosier (12).
Saint Stephen’s travels to Community Christian on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
BRADEN RIVER 52, SARASOTA 36: James Boldin had 15 points and 12 rebounds in his first game back after missing four straight with a concussion, and the host Pirates (12-10, 5-5) never trailed in a win against the Sailors.
Other standouts for Braden River included Amari Jones (10 points), Lantz Barton (nine points, four assists) and Drevian Mays (eight points).
Caleb Fields led Sarasota with nine points
The Pirates host Bayshore at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
BERKELEY PREP 62, CARDINAL MOONEY 29: Kegan Karnes scored 14 points to lead the the Buccaneers over the host Cougars.
Tommy Kochis led the Cougars with nine points.
Cardinal Mooney hosts Saint Stephen’s at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
LAKEWOOD RANCH 3, SARASOTA RIVERVIEW 2: The Mustangs defeated the Rams to win the district championship.
Josh Hays had a goal and two assists for Lakewood Ranch, which improved to 15-1-4 on the season. Cade Schwarz and Aystin Martinez also scored goals, and Luke Evans had an assist. Goalie Josh Lavieri made four saves.
The Mustangs will host a regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.
Girls basketball
OUT-OF-DOOR ACADEMY 38, CARDINAL MOONEY 29: The host Thunder defeated the Cougars.
Katie Beckmann lead the Cougars with 14 points, and Shaylee Crager added nine.
