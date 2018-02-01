High School Sports

Local roundup for Feb. 1: Manatee, Saint Stephen’s girls post basketball wins

Herald staff report

February 01, 2018 11:27 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manatee 37, Bayshore 31: The host Hurricanes (14-9) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Bruins.

Manatee was down 24-14 at halftime before outscoring Bayshore 23-7 in the second half. Jada Mullinex and Carly Paynter each had 10 points for the Canes. Andrea Soto added nine points.

Manatee travels to Clearwater on Friday to face Superior Collegiate Academy at 6 p.m. The Canes open district tournament play Monday against Venice.

Saint Stephen’s 59, Calvary Christian 52: The Falcons won their sixth straight game to finish the regular season 11-6 overall and 5-3 in district play.

Freshman Allie Serterides led Saint Stephen’s with 12 points, followed by three players with 10 points each — senior LeNae Jones, senior Claudia Sbaschnik and sophomore Sarah Stevens.

Saint Stephens will host the Class 3A-District 3 tournament starting at 7 p.m. Monday. The Falcons will face Imagine School of North Port in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

