Local roundup for Jan. 31: Southeast tops Braden River in boys hoops

BOYS BASKETBALL
Southeast 86, Braden River 45: The visiting Seminoles hit 12 3-pointers and had four players in double figures in a victory against the Pirates on Wednesday night.
Top performers for Southeast included Cedric Brooks (15 points, three assists), Jermaine Ginyard (12 points), Xavier Negrete (12 points), Kevin Banks (11 points) and Alex Taylor (eight points, eight assists).
Amari Jones had 15 points and five rebounds for Braden River, and Lantz Barton contributed eight points.
Cardinal Mooney 46, Sarasota Military Academy 40: Meko Mays had 10 points and seven rebounds for the victorious Cougars on Tuesday night.
Mason Johnson added seven points and 10 rebounds for Cardinal Mooney, which hosts Tampa Berkeley Prep on Friday night.
Teddy Carrean had 13 points and Andrew Hostetler 11 for SMA.
BOYS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 5, Bradenton Christian 0: The Falcons (11-1-3) advanced to the district final with a victory over the Panthers on Tuesday night.
Jacob Whorf had three goals for Saint Stephen’s. Other standouts included Ben Whorf (one goal, two assists), Alex Rodriguez (one goal, one assist) and Max Damm (two assists).
The Falcons advance to face Out-of-Door Academy on Friday.
