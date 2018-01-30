Local roundup for Jan. 30: Braden River edges Manatee in boys hoops

BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 56, Manatee 52: Sophomore Kamron Brooks scored a game-high 18 points for the host Pirates (12-9 overall, 4-5 district).
Other top performers for Braden River included Lantz Barton (10 points, four steals, two assists), Dravean Mays (six points, five assists, seven rebounds and two steals) and Quinn York (eight points, eight rebounds).
For the Hurricanes (8-12, 2-7), Carter Bedninghaus had 16 points, followed by Brian Keane and Jermaine Graham with 11 apiece.
Braden River hosts Southeast on Wednesday.
