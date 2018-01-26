Local roundup: Mullinex scores 22 to lead Manatee to girls basketball win

Senior guard Jada Mullinex scored 22 points as the visiting Manatee Hurricanes defeated the Sarasota Military Academy Eagles 65-43 in a girls basketball game Friday.
Other leading scorers for the Canes (12-9) were sophomore forwards Carly Paynter (13 points) and Ophelia Lidge (12).
The Canes travel to St. Petersburg to face Shorecrest Prep at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Cardinal Mooney 39, Clearwater Central Catholic 31: The visiting Cougars had a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter and held on for the victory over the Marauders.
The Cougars were led by Shaylee Crager with 12 points and Madison Reyes (11) in a balanced offensive effort.
Boys basketball
Brooks DeBartolo 47, Cardinal Mooney 45 (OT): The Phoenix edged the host Cougars in overtime.
Dante Pascarella led the Cougars with 14 points, and Brandon Hale had 15 for the Phoenix.
