Local roundup for Jan. 24: Lakewood Ranch, Manatee square off Thursday night for district crown in girls soccer

GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 0, Riverview 0: The Mustangs defeated the Rams 6-5 on penalty kicks after the teams played 100 minutes without scoring a goal in the Class 5A-District 8 tournament semifinals late Tuesday night.
Scoring goals for the Mustangs (10-3-4) in the shootout were Josie Curtis, Faith Schyck, Caitlyn Klein, Sydney Wicks, Lindsey Benedetto and Morgan DaGlopper.
Lakewood Ranch travels to Manatee for the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southeast 62, Riverview 56: Kam’ron Green scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Seminoles to the road victory.
Alex Taylor filled up the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Skyler Negrete contributed 11 points.
For Riverview, Tyrus Jackson led the way with 17 points, and Malachi Wiseman scored 13.
Cardinal Mooney 66, Cypress Creek 53: Mason Johnson and Dante Pascarella both had 11 points for the victorious Cougars (7-11, 4-5).
Johnson also grabbed six rebounds for Cardinal Mooney, which will host Brooks DeBartolo on Friday night.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 3, Cardinal Mooney 3: Josh Hays had a goal and an assist for the host Mustangs (15-1-4 overall, 6-0 district).
Wilmer Yanez and Alex Thompson also scored a goal for Lakewood Ranch, with additional assists coming from Cade Schwarz and Connor McManis. Mustangs goalie Josh Lavieri had five saves.
