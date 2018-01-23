Local roundup for Jan. 23: Braden River tops Palmetto in double overtime in boys hoops

BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 87, Palmetto 85: The host Tigers rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to force overtime, but the Pirates prevailed in the second overtime.
Amari Jones had 25 points to lead Braden River, which had five players in double figures. The others were Quinn York (15 points, 12 rebounds), Kamron Brooks (11 points), Lantz Barton (11) and Drevian Mays (10).
The Pirates led 38-20 at halftime, but the Tigers scored 27 points in the third quarter. Kenny Brown, who had a game-high 26 points for Palmetto, hit a 3-pointer late in regulation to force the first overtime. Tigers sophomore Kamron Brooks then hit a 3-pointer to send it to a second OT.
Braden River next travels to Venice for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday.
Saint Stephen’s 66, Out-of-Door Academy 45: Ty Barker had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons (11-6, 6-1) in their victory over the Thunder (5-8, 3-5).
Cade Westberry had 13 points and seven assists for Saint Stephen’s, while Jordan Edwards added nine points and six assists.
For ODA, Ryan Kelly scored 15 points and Tyler O’Donahue had 11.
Saint Stephen's travels to Sarasota Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manatee 8, Sarasota 0: The top-seeded Hurricanes advanced to the final of the Class 5A-District 8 tournament with a home victory against the Sailors.
Julia Murdock led Manatee with three goals and three assists. Molly Setsma also had a hat trick, while Olivia Glavine and McCanna Stickler each scored a goal. Eva Preston, Jenna Rogers and Kaitlyn Schafer all added assists for the Hurricanes.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Bradenton Christian 0: Katie Pierce scored two goals to help the Falcons defeat the Panthers (3-7-1) in the Class 1A-District 7 tournament at Out-of-Door Academy.
Ayla Johnston scored her 18th goal of the season, while Kaleigh Hart and Elle Johnston also had a goal. Jaclyn Schlossberg recorded two assists, while Ayla Johnston and Rena Parent also assisted on a goal. Goalkeeper Emma Craig picked up her seventh shutout of the season.
Saint Stephen’s (10-3-2) advances to Friday’s final at 7 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s second game between ODA and Imagine School.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 66, Out-of-Door Academy 43: Jordyn Byrd scored 20 points to lead the Falcons (8-5, 4-3) over the Thunder.
Three other Falcons scored in double figures — Claudia Sbaschnik (13 points), Sarah Stevens (12) and LeNae Jones (10). Sereena Feeney had a game-high 23 points to lead ODA.
The Falcons travel to Sarasota Christian on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
Lakewood Ranch 55, Palmetto 17: India Searls had 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Mustangs, who improved to 17-6.
Spencer Mauk had 10 points and two steals, while Sarah Fazio and Kaitlin Bell each scored nine points.
Lakewood Ranch hosts Braden River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Braden River 83, Venice 41: Cheyenne Stubbs had 30 points and O’mariah Gordon tallied 26 to lead the host Pirates (16-6, 9-0).
Julia Rodriguez contributed 12 points for Braden River, which travels to Lakewood Ranch at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tampa Catholic 2, Saint Stephen’s 0: The host Falcons dominated possession but suffered their first loss of the season against the Crusaders.
Tampa Catholic scored one goal in each half to defeat Saint Stephen’s (9-1-2), which travels to Braden River for a 6 p.m. game Thursday.
