High School Sports

Local roundup for Jan. 22: Braden River girls hoops, Lakewood Ranch boys soccer pick up wins

January 22, 2018 11:03 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braden River 79, Southeast 67: O’mariah Gordon, Cheyenne Stubbs and Julia Rodriguez combined to score 76 of the host Pirates’ 79 points.

Gordon led the way with 30 points, followed by Stubbs with 27 and Rodriguez with 19. Nikita Frolova led the Seminoles with 18 points.

Braden River (15-6 overall, 8-0 district) hosts Venice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sarasota Riverview 55, Bradenton Christian 45: Emma Swaagman had 15 points, 17 rebounds and one block to lead BCS (15-6) in a loss to Riverview (15-6).

Faith Jackson added eight points for the Panthers. Lindsay Edwards led the Rams with a game-high 19 points.

Bradenton Christian hosts Brooks DeBartolo at 6 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 4, Lakeland George Jenkins 0: Aystin Martinez, Wilmer Yanez, Luke Evans and Emmauel Urieta-Cruz each scored a goal for the Mustangs (15-1-3, 6-0).

Pablo Vargas had two assists, and Garrett Wicks also assisted on a goal. Goalkeeper Ryan Freeman made three saves.

Lakewood Ranch hosts Cardinal Mooney at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Venice 59, Cardinal Mooney 49: Dante Pascarella scored a game-high 21 points for the Cougars in a loss to the visiting Indians.

Jaivon Heiligh led Venice with 18 points.

Up next, Cardinal Mooney hosts Cypress Creek at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

