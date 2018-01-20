Local roundup: Bradenton Christian girls, boys earn basketball victories

The Bradenton Christian remained undefeated in district play on Saturday with a 46-31 victory over Imagine School of North Port.
The Panthers (15-5, 8-0) were led by Bailey Sikkema (15 points, 5 rebounds), Emma Swaagman (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Amy Van Ryn (10 points).
The Panthers host Riverview at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Boys basketball
Bradenton Christian 77, Imagine School of North Port 24: The Panthers pounded the Sharks and had four players with double-digit scoring.
Leading scorers for BCS (14-6, 9-0 district) were Nick Swaagman (15), Dayton Modderman (12), AJ Schewe (12) and JJ Benedict (10).
