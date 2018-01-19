Local roundup: Saint Stephen’s boys soccer team remains unbeaten

The Saint Stephen’s Falcons boys soccer team remained undefeated with a 1-0 victory Friday over host Calvary Christian.
Goalkeeper Trevor Mulqueen scored on a penalty kick in the 62nd minute of play to lead the Falcons. In addition to scoring his first varsity goal, Mulqueen made five saves to preserve the shutout.
With the win, the Falcons improved to 9-0-2 and are undefeated in district play.
The Falcons host Tampa Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Braden River 92, Bradenton Christian 71: Cheyenne Stubbs scored 32 points, and Omariah Gordan added 30 as the visiting Pirates defeated the Panthers.
Julia Rodriguez added 15 points in the win for Braden River (14-6).
The Panthers (14-5) were led by Bailey Sikkema (19 points, 5 assists); Emma Swaagman (16 points, 5 rebounds); Jessica Jackson (14 points, 6 rebounds); and Amy Van Ryn (11 points, 5 assists).
The Panthers play a district game at Imagine School of North Port at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Boys basketball
Manatee 64, Sarasota 51: Senior Jermaine Graham scored 16 points to lead the host Hurricanes over the Sailors (4-11).
Freshman Jayden Levering had 12 points, and senior Brian Keane added 11 for Manatee (8-8) in the victory.
The Canes travel to Lakewood Ranch for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday.
